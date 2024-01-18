Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel Unveils Brand New Live Entertainment and Special Events Venue

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment is pleased to announce the grand opening of a brand-new Live Entertainment and Special Events Venue at Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, one of the company's premier destinations for gaming and entertainment. Nestled on the picturesque land of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) near Lake Scugog in Durham Region, Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel is a beacon of entertainment, hospitality, and excitement for guests from across the province.

The new live entertainment and special events venue at Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel. (CNW Group/Great Canadian Entertainment)

The new entertainment and special events venue boasts a total capacity of nearly 800, making it an ideal space for a wide range of events, from live performances and concerts to corporate gatherings. The versatile layout allows for various seating configurations, with options for round tables set banquet style, theatre seating, or general admission options allowing for larger events. The absence of strict capacity restrictions under different layout scenarios offers event planners and organizers the flexibility they need to create memorable experiences for a variety of events.

Spanning an impressive 12,637 square feet, the new venue offers an expansive and modern setting. Featuring an open cell ceiling grid of approximately 4.4 metres (over 14' high), it adds to the overall aesthetic appeal and ensures a variety of technical systems can be easily installed.

"We are delighted to introduce this exciting new live entertainment and special events venue at Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel," said Stella Gallant, General Manager, Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel. "This new addition represents our commitment to delivering comprehensive entertainment and event experiences for our guests and providing yet another reason to visit this exciting property."

Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel boasts a diverse range of offerings, including a modern gaming floor featuring over 600 slot machines, 16 table games, 10 electronic table games and a popular poker room. The 116-room hotel, located just steps away from the casino, offers modern elegance in its guest rooms, providing a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Consistent with Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features a PlaySmart Centre on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

For more information about Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, please visit https://greatcanadian.com/destinations/ontario/great-blue-heron/.

For booking inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel

Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel is located in Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, near Lake Scugog in Durham Region. Boasting a diverse gaming experience, the modern casino offers over 600 slot machines, 16 table games, and 10 electronic table games, complemented by a contemporary poker room. The venue goes beyond gaming with its on-site hotel, featuring 116 contemporary guest rooms that blend comfort and style. Nestled against the picturesque backdrop of Scugog Island, the hotel provides a tranquil escape just steps away from the vibrant energy of the casino.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment, hospitality and resort facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

