GRAZE TORONTO SERVES A FIRST-CLASS FOOD FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE SEPTEMBER 22 - 24, 2023

Presented by Food Network Canada, the Festival's Initial Lineup of Revered Chefs Includes: Lynn Crawford, Mark McEwan, Nuit Regular, Roger Mooking, and more

The Three-Day Event Takes Place at Corus Quay and Sugar Beach, Hosted by Beloved Television Personality Noah Cappe

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, GRAZE TORONTO announced its festival dates and initial lineup of participating chefs. Presented by Food Network Canada, GRAZE will take place Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Corus Quay and Sugar Beach. Hosted by television personality Noah Cappe, GRAZE will feature some of the biggest names in the Canadian food scene alongside best-in-class food and drink offerings. Festival-goers will be able to take in the brilliance of these celebrated chefs through immersive culinary experiences complimented by a wide array of activations, live music, local art, and more.

L to R: Chefs Andrea Nicholson, Tre Sanderson, Dale MacKay, Lynn Crawford, Mark McEwan, Christine Cushing, Nuit Regular, Roger Mooking, Massimo Capra, Steve Hodge, Suzanne Barr, Afrim Pristine, and host Noah Cappe. Image courtesy of: Food Network Canada. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Providing the ultimate experience for lovers of extraordinary cuisine, attendees can take part in chef-led tastings, food demos, cooking classes and interactive exhibits. With pop-ups from some of the city's most celebrated restaurants, patrons can indulge in the latest gastronomical greatness. With Lake Ontario as its backdrop, GRAZE will also offer an exceptional array of engaging experiences and premium entertainment.

Dynamic television personality Noah Cappe will act as host, leading the festivities as he keeps audiences entertained with his signature humour and charm. Cappe is a familiar face to Canadians, most recently seen as the host of Food Network Canada's Carnival Eats, Wall of Chefs and Wall of Bakers.

GRAZE Toronto's 2023 initial lineup of esteemed chefs includes:

Christine Cushing – Esteemed chef, cookbook author and award-winning television host. Longstanding Food Network Canada personality most recently seen as a judge on Wall of Bakers and Wall of Chefs .





– Esteemed chef, cookbook author and award-winning television host. Longstanding Food Network Canada personality most recently seen as a judge on and . Dale MacKay – Saskatoon -based chef and co-owner of Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Little Grouse on the Prairie, Sticks and Stones, Avenue Restaurant, and Dojo Ramen ( Saskatoon, Sask. ). Most recently seen as a judge on Food Network Canada's Wall of Chefs and Fire Masters , and guest judge on Top Chef Canada , Season 10.





– -based chef and co-owner of Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Little Grouse on the Prairie, Sticks and Stones, Avenue Restaurant, and Dojo Ramen ( ). Most recently seen as a judge on Food Network Canada's and , and guest judge on , Season 10. Lynn Crawford – Acclaimed chef, cookbook author and owner of The Hearth ( Mississauga, Ont. ). Longstanding Food Network Canada personality, most recently seen as a judge on Junior Chef Showdown , Wall of Chefs, and Wall of Bakers .





– Acclaimed chef, cookbook author and owner of The Hearth ( ). Longstanding Food Network Canada personality, most recently seen as a judge on , and . Mark McEwan – Celebrated Canadian chef, cookbook author and owner of The McEwan Group which includes Bymark, Fabbrica, and McEwan Fine Foods ( Toronto, Ont. ), Diwan ( North York, Ont. ), and Fabbrica (Thorbury, Ont.). Longstanding Food Network Canada personality most recently seen as a judge on Top Chef Canada and Wall of Chefs.





– Celebrated Canadian chef, cookbook author and owner of The McEwan Group which includes Bymark, Fabbrica, and McEwan Fine Foods ( ), Diwan ( ), and Fabbrica (Thorbury, Ont.). Longstanding Food Network Canada personality most recently seen as a judge on and Massimo Capra – Renowned chef, cookbook author and owner of Boccone ( Mississauga, Ont. ), Capra's Kitchen ( Clarkson, Ont. ), and lends his name to Massimo's Italian ( Niagara Falls, Ont. ). Longstanding Food Network Canada personality most recently seen as a judge on Wall of Chefs .





– Renowned chef, cookbook author and owner of Boccone ( ), Capra's Kitchen ( ), and lends his name to Massimo's Italian ( ). Longstanding Food Network Canada personality most recently seen as a judge on . Nuit Regular – Eminent Toronto-based chef, cookbook author and restaurateur; executive chef and co-owner of PAI, Kiin, By Chef Nuit, and Sukhothai and executive chef of Selva. Judge on Food Network Canada's Wall of Chefs .





– Eminent Toronto-based chef, cookbook author and restaurateur; executive chef and co-owner of PAI, Kiin, By Chef Nuit, and Sukhothai and executive chef of Selva. Judge on Food Network Canada's . Roger Mooking – Trinidadian-born, Canadian-raised multi-faceted talent, celebrated chef, restaurateur (Twist by Roger Mooking – Mississauga, Ont. ), television host, author, and award-winning recording artist. Longstanding Food Network Canada and Cooking Channel personality, most recently seen as a judge on Wall of Chefs and host of Man Fire Food .





– Trinidadian-born, Canadian-raised multi-faceted talent, celebrated chef, restaurateur (Twist by – ), television host, author, and award-winning recording artist. Longstanding Food Network Canada and Cooking Channel personality, most recently seen as a judge on and host of . Steve Hodge – Chocolatier and owner of Temper Chocolate & Pastry ( Vancouver , Ont.), judge on Food Network Canada's Great Chocolate Showdown and Wall of Bakers, and host of Project Bakeover





Chocolatier and owner of Temper Chocolate & Pastry ( , Ont.), judge on Food Network Canada's and and host of Suzanne Barr – Respected chef, author and Food Network Canada personality most recently seen as a judge on Wall of Chefs





– Respected chef, author and Food Network Canada personality most recently seen as a judge on Tre Sanderson – Winner of Top Chef Canada, Season 10 and one of Toronto's most in-demand chefs currently creating pop-up dining events to rave reviews

Additional participating chefs, from some of the GTA's best and most buzzed-about restaurants, will be announced at a later date.

"We're excited to unveil GRAZE Toronto's initial lineup of chefs who represent the crème de la crème of Canada's food scene," said Dervla Kelly, SVP Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "GRAZE will be a one-of-a-kind, premium food event with a high-intent audience ready to engage with the festival's offerings and sponsors. GRAZE is offering sponsors with custom activations and opportunities with the renowned chefs, all supported by the power of Corus and its marketing megaphone."

Sponsorships are available across six different levels of participation. To learn more, please contact your Corus Sales Representative or email at [email protected]. Additional details for the festival's ticketing, activations, partnerships, and more will be shared at a later date.

GRAZE Toronto is developed by a talented team of event, festival and media experts, presented by Food Network Canada and produced by Corus in partnership with Eatertainment Events & Catering . Judy Merry, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience planning and executing some of North America's most successful festivals and tradeshows, serves as Executive Producer of GRAZE.

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global's Pluto TV, the world's leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

