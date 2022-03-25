Grant Vingoe comments on his new role as OSC's dedicated CEO

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The following statement was issued today by Grant Vingoe in response to his selection by the Ontario Ministry of Finance as Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC):

"I am honoured to lead the OSC as its first CEO appointed in anticipation of the proclamation of the Securities Commission Act," said Mr. Vingoe. "The OSC and its talented workforce play a critical role in the economic health of our province and the protection of investors, and I am excited about our future."

"My role in our new governance structure will allow for an even stronger focus on our policy and regulatory work to ensure Ontario's capital markets are modern, competitive and deliver strong investor protection," Mr. Vingoe added. "Our regulatory agenda continues to evolve, as we see new technologies and innovations disrupting the financial services industry and more retail investors than ever accessing our markets in new ways. As CEO, I am committed to ensuring that our key investor protection reforms achieve their promise while fostering conditions enabling businesses to create growth and prosperity in our province."

In this newly created role, Mr. Vingoe will continue to serve on the OSC's Board of Directors.

Mr. Vingoe initially joined the OSC in 2015 as a Vice-Chair, following many years of cross-border corporate and securities legal practice. In April 2020, he was appointed Chair and CEO of the OSC.

The Ontario Ministry of Finance has also nominated the OSC's current Vice-Chair Tim Moseley as Chief Adjudicator of the new Capital Markets Tribunal in anticipation of the proclamation of the Securities Commission Act, 2021, subject to review by the Standing Committee on Government Agencies. Mr. Moseley joined the Commission as a part-time Member in 2015 and became Vice-Chair in 2017.

Additional nominations to the OSC's Board and Capital Markets Tribunal were announced on March 11, 2022.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

