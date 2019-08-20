Grand opening of expanded nursing station and funding support for education facilities in Kasabonika Lake First Nation

KASABONIKA LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 9, ON, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nation communities to improve health and education outcomes and to address health and education infrastructure needs.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament for Kenora, congratulated Kasabonika Lake First Nation on the grand opening of an improved and expanded nursing station, the Emily Anderson Memorial Menoyawin Health Centre.

MP Nault also announced funding for both the construction of a new grade 7-12 school and improvements to the community's existing K4-grade six school.

The nursing station will improve access to quality and culturally appropriate health services in the community, including mental wellness care.

The expansion to the existing nursing station has increased the size of the building by 1154 square metres for a new total size of 1897.66 square metres. The expansion has added space for new additional residences, additional exam and emergency rooms and will also support an expanded range of health services and programs related to public health and dental care including children's oral health.

Indigenous Services Canada invested $13.9 million in the project.

Indigenous Services Canada is investing up to $41.2 million for education infrastructure in Kasabonika Lake, which includes renovations and additions to the existing school to accommodate Grades K4-6 students, construction of a new 3,000 square metre school to accommodate approximately 180 Grade 7-12 students, and improvements to teacher accommodations in the community. Work on the teacher accommodations is under way. Construction of the new school and renovations and additions to the existing school are expected to begin in spring of 2020.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Kasabonika Lake First Nation on the grand opening of your nursing station and on partnering with us to improve the education facilities in your community. The Government of Canada is committed to investing in health and education infrastructure on reserves to improve access to quality health care and education in First Nations. The expansion to the community's nursing station will greatly improve the long-term health and well-being of families in Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The improvements to the existing school and the construction of a new high school will provide the students in the community with an environment where they can succeed and work towards a promising future. "

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"I'm pleased to celebrate the grand opening of the Emily Anderson Memorial Menoyawin Health Centre, as well as the announcement of funding for our school improvement and construction project. These are great milestones for our community, and will help to ensure all community members have access to improved health care and education services, directly in our own community. The expansion to the nursing station has provided more functional space to serve our community members and health professionals. The renovations and additions to the existing school and the construction of a new secondary school will provide a learning environment that will help our children to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams for a bright future."

Chief Eno H. Anderson

Kasabonika Lake First Nation

"All Northerners, regardless of where they live, deserve access to culturally appropriate healthcare and education. Both the school improvement and the expansion to the school are historic millstones for the community. I would like to congratulate the Chief and council, as well as all those involved in the completion of these projects. The community will benefit from the positive impacts of these investments for many generations to come."

The Honourable Bob Nault P.C, M.P.

Member of Parliament, Kenora

Quick Facts

Kasabonika Lake First Nation is an Ojibway/Cree community located approximately 400 km northeast of Sioux Lookout and is accessible by air year round or seasonal winter road.

and is accessible by air year round or seasonal winter road. Kasabonika Lake First Nation has a total population of 1,186, approximately 1,097 of whom live on reserve.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

Stay connected

