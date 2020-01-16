Grab the Popcorn! Corus Entertainment Confirms 50 Canadian Original Scripted Movies for Its Specialty Networks

Corus Inks Deals with Champlain Média Inc., Neshama Releasing, and More for Original Scripted Content Across W Network, Lifetime, and Showcase

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment announced today a slate of 50 new original scripted made-for-television movies, reinforcing its commitment to bolstering independent production and cultivating industry talent at home in Canada. The recent deals cement Corus' partnerships with leading independent production companies including Champlain Média Inc., and Neshama Releasing, accompanying a growing list of original content deals Corus has with Canadian producers.

Made-for-television movies continue to captivate audiences across Corus' specialty networks, complementing Hallmark Channel's signature seasonal programming on W Network throughout the year. Most recently, eight of the 50 Corus original titles debuted as part of the most-watched annual holiday tradition, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, ranking W Network as the #1 Specialty Entertainment station with Adults 25-54*, the #1 Specialty station overall with Women 25-54*, and bested conventional networks with Women 25-54 on weekends**.

Additional premieres are still ahead across Lifetime, Showcase, and W Network including its themed programming blocks Hallmark Channel's Winterfest this January featuring the film Love in Winterland, and the upcoming Hallmark Channel's Love Ever After featuring the film A Valentine's Day Match this February.

"We're incredibly proud to invest and partner with Canada's outstanding independent production community and its roster of exceptional and diverse talent, both behind and in front of the camera," said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President Original Content, Corus Entertainment. "By investing in Canadian movies, we are delivering more of the quality content and passionate storytelling that continues to drive growth across our networks and attract advertisers."

Key titles of the Neshama Releasing deal include – all titles in the VC Andrews' Casteel Family movie series (Lifetime); Mistletoe & Menorahs (Lifetime); The Alleged Abduction (Lifetime)



Key titles of the Champlain Média Inc. deal include – Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (W Network); The Madison Trilogy (Showcase); Dying to Be You (Showcase)

Additionally, W Network welcomes beloved and celebrated host of Global News Morning Toronto Jennifer Valentyne as the face of new original interstitial series, W Network's Movie Date. Each episode of W Network's Movie Date is comprised of three themed content segments featuring Valentyne's warm and friendly energy as she welcomes familiar faces into her home to enjoy delicious snacks and engaging conversation. W Network's Movie Date will complement the slate of original titles and theatrical movies and serve as an extension of Hallmark Channel content, inviting viewers to further connect with the brand. Timed with Hallmark Channel's Love Ever After, W Network's Movie Date launches February 1 with special guest Anna Olson of Food Network Canada's Great Chocolate Showdown.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data. Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas: Nov 1/19 – Jan 1/20 – confirmed up to Dec 29/19. Total Canada/AMA(000), Mo-Su 2a-2a. CDN SPEC COM ENG stations. A25-54 and W25-54.

** Source: Numeris PPM Data. Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas: Nov 1/19 – Jan 1/20 – confirmed up to Dec 29/19. Total Canada/AMAI000), Sat-Su 2a-2a. CDN COM ENG CONV + SPEC stations. W25-54.

W Network, Lifetime, and Showcase are all part of the Corus Entertainment network and are available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel. W Network and Showcase are also available through STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

