Gowling WLG Announces Sponsorship of Team Canada at 2022 Commonwealth Games

"At Gowling WLG, we know that the power of teamwork helps us produce exemplary results for our clients – which is why we're so passionate about our Team Canada sponsorship," said James Buchan, firm managing partner for clients & markets at Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP. "We're thrilled to support the team as it embarks upon Birmingham 2022 and help the athletes work toward their ultimate goal of taking home the gold."

Gowling WLG's involvement with the major multi-sport event spans the firm's international network, as its UK LLP was recently appointed as the first official sponsor of and Official Legal Advisers to Team England, supporting its athletes' preparation for Birmingham 2022. The appointment will also see the UK firm advising the organization on a range of legal issues – including commercial and contract matters, employment law and data protection – in the run-up to the Games.

"Here in Canada, everyone is looking forward to cheering on our athletes at Birmingham 2022. There's nothing wrong with a little friendly competition across the firm – so we'll be keeping a close eye on the medal count and hoping that Team Canada comes out on top over Team England," Buchan added.

"We are delighted to welcome Gowling WLG to the Commonwealth Games Canada family," said Richard Powers, President of Commonwealth Games Canada. "It's clear that Gowling WLG shares the Commonwealth Games' values of humanity, equality and destiny, and their support makes it possible for Team Canada to send more athletes to the Commonwealth Games. Their performance will surely inspire all Canadians."

Gowling WLG is an international law firm with more than 1,400 legal professionals in Canada, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America. The firm offers clients in-depth legal experience in key global sectors and a suite of services at home and abroad. Seeing the world from their clients' perspective, Gowling WLG team members collaborate across countries, offices, service areas and sectors to help them succeed – no matter how challenging the circumstances.

Commonwealth Games Canada (CGC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CGC supports Canada's athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic and Paralympic Games and world championships, enriches the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and hosts the Commonwealth Games.

For further information: James Hatch, Media Relations & Communications Specialist, Gowling WLG, T +1 905 540 2478, [email protected]; Brian MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer, Commonwealth Games Canada, T +1 613 244 6868 x226, [email protected]

