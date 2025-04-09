OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) today announced two-time Commonwealth Games Champion and 2016 Olympic Champion Erica Wiebe as Chef de Mission to lead Team Canada at the 2026 Commonwealth Games taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 – August 2, 2026.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will represent a new chapter for the celebrated major international multi-sport event, having earned the recognition for promoting unity, diversity, and sportsmanship among the best athletes from Commonwealth Nations. The 2026 Games will feature a more sustainable 10-sport program, including six fully integrated Para Sports, hosted in four venues within an eight-mile corridor, ensuring an action-packed broadcast schedule across each day of competition. Glasgow 2026 aims to be an inspiration for future hosts around the Commonwealth in its sustainability and attainability.

"Having reviewed fifteen highly impressive submissions, our Chef de Mission Selection Committee has been diligently reviewing applications and conducting interviews for this important position," says Kelly Laframboise, Director, Team Canada 2026. "We are confident that, for these streamlined Games, Erica's commitment to sport, DEI and athlete advocacy will bring exceptional value and leadership to Team Canada for 2026."

Commonwealth and Olympic Champion in the sport of Freestyle Wrestling, a Cornell & Queens MBA graduate, sports commentator, and expert facilitator, Erica Wiebe brings a wealth of expertise and guidance to the 2026 role. An eight-time national Champion, World University Champion, two-time Commonwealth Games Champion (2014, 2018), and World Championships medalist, Wiebe is a passionate advocate for the power of sport. Wiebe volunteers her time as a youth wrestling coach, ambassador with Right to Play, and Vice-Chair of the Canadian Sport Institute Alberta board of directors. When not taking people down, commentating on it, and/or coaching someone to do it, she works as a manager of athlete relations, safe sport, and DEI at the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

"It's an incredible honour to be entrusted with the role of Chef de Mission for Team Canada at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Commonwealth Games embody the ethos of sport with a social purpose which is a powerful driver. I cannot wait to support the team as they experience the joy of competition at these Games - that same feeling of joy I felt at the 2014 Games in the same city," says 2026 Chef de Mission Erica Wiebe. "The 2014 Games were a turning point in my career - experiencing the beauty of cultures and abilities within the athletes' village and competing were moments I will never forget. Our team in 2026 will be in good hands with an incredible mission team delivering at athlete-centred experience."

The role of the Chef de Mission will be to provide overall leadership to the Canadian Team and to support and promote the Team by creating an on-site environment for athletes and coaches conducive to achieving optimal performances. For 2026, the Chef will encourage and motivate the Games' Mission staff, provide needed services to the Team through creative and innovative leadership thinking and serve as the spokesperson for Team Canada at Glasgow 2026.

ABOUT TEAM CANADA 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will play host to 74 participating nations and territories taking part in the Games. The Commonwealth Games are a valuable opportunity as a steppingstone and development opportunity for Canadian athletes, coaches, and managers working towards Olympic and Paralympic success.

At the larger 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team Canada achieved its goal of a top three ranking in total medals won amongst all nations and territories competing. With 2026 representing an opportunity for change, the Team Canada Mission will look different and medal projections for Canada within the 10 sports will be announced in the coming months.

Team Canada's dedicated mission team will provide an optimal environment by celebrating equality, diversity, and non-discrimination. This is in support of our goals needed to enable best-ever performances by Canadian athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH SPORT CANADA

Hamilton, Canada was the first host of the Commonwealth Games, originally known as the British Empire Games, in 1930. Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CSC is an active, contributing member of the Canadian sport community and supports Canada's athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic, Paralympic Games, and world championships. The mission of CSC is to enrich the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and host the Commonwealth Games. CSC is responsible for all aspects of Canada's participation in the XXIII Commonwealth Games and will be sending a team of almost 225 of Canada's best athletes, coaches and officials to compete for Canada. The upcoming Games will occur in Glasgow, UK from July 23 – August 2, 2026. For additional information visit: www.commonwealthsport.ca.

For more information, please contact: Kelly Laframboise, Director, Team Canada 2026, Commonwealth Sport Canada, (613) 244-6868, [email protected] OR Erica Wiebe, Chef de Mission 2026, Commonwealth Sport Canada, 403-473-8419, [email protected]