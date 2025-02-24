OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) today became the first national Commonwealth Games association to become a Signatory to the Commonwealth Sport Lekwungen Declaration on Reconciliation and Partnership with Indigenous Peoples. In doing so, CSC becomes the first national Commonwealth sport association to the Declaration.

Commonwealth Sport Lekwungen Declaration on Reconciliation and Partnership with Indigenous Peoples (CNW Group/Commonwealth Games Association of Canada)

Led by former Six Nations Chief Ava Hill, the Declaration was drafted by an international working group of experts, sports practitioners, and indigenous leaders. Parties to the Declaration commit to engage in a process of developing the path forward for Indigenous participation in sport by respecting, protecting and promoting their rights and opportunities.

The Declaration includes ten actions related to the promotion of sports and physical education for Indigenous peoples; the promotion of Indigenous sport development; a better understanding of traditional games; partnerships with Indigenous peoples and communities in the planning and hosting of sports events; the inclusion of traditional Indigenous games in sporting events; pathways to high performance for Indigenous athletes and coaches; the celebration of their achievements; and the strengthening of inclusive sport networks.

Each signatory to the Declaration is not required to implement all ten actions. Rather, they are asked to focus on specific actions that best support and advance their work with Indigenous athletes and communities, locally and nationally. The Declaration affirms the right that every person has the right to participate in and having access to sport.

"Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is proud to be the first national Commonwealth Sport Association to sign this important declaration," said Claire Carver-Dias, President, Commonwealth Sport Canada. "CSC is committed to showing leadership, to improving relationships between nations and to improving our own understanding of Indigenous peoples and their cultures. We are committed to implementing the spirit and actions of this declaration to advance reconciliation and partnerships with Indigenous peoples to give young Indigenous people hope and inspiration to achieve success in sports, and in their lives."

The Declaration was adopted by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) at its 2023 General Assembly and endorsed by Commonwealth Sports Ministers in July 2024 and can be accessed at: www.commonwealthsport.com/reconcilation.

"I am very proud of this significant achievement that if fully adopted, will help break down barriers to Indigenous participation in sport through the development and promotion of sport programmes tailored to their needs." said Ava Hill, former Chief of Six Nations and the Grand River and Co-Chair of the CGF's Indigenous Working Group. "It is my hope that Canadian organizations in all sectors and at all levels become signatories to the Declaration and make a difference in the lives of Indigenous youth through sport."

