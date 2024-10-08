OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the presentation of credentials of seven new heads of mission to Canada.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

His Excellency Esteban Jabier Crespo Polo

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Ecuador

Her Excellency Grietje "Margriet Vonno" Landman

Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

His Excellency John Concannon

Ambassador-designate of Ireland

Her Excellency Geneviève Anne M. Tuts

Head of Delegation and Ambassador of the European Union

His Excellency Stavros Hatziyiannis

High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Cyprus

His Excellency Andreas Rendl

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Austria

Her Excellency Artemis Malo

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Albania

Date: October 9, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 1:10 p.m. on the day of the ceremony.

on the day of the ceremony. Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]