OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the presentation of credentials of seven new heads of mission to Canada.
During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:
His Excellency Esteban Jabier Crespo Polo
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Ecuador
Her Excellency Grietje "Margriet Vonno" Landman
Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
His Excellency John Concannon
Ambassador-designate of Ireland
Her Excellency Geneviève Anne M. Tuts
Head of Delegation and Ambassador of the European Union
His Excellency Stavros Hatziyiannis
High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Cyprus
His Excellency Andreas Rendl
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Austria
Her Excellency Artemis Malo
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Albania
Date: October 9, 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom
Notes for media:
- To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected].
- Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 1:10 p.m. on the day of the ceremony.
- Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.
