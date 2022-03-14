OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will undertake a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Kuwait, from March 17 to 23, 2022. The visit will include stops in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha and Kuwait City.

Her Excellency's visit to the Middle East comes at a time of global unrest, and highlights the necessity of diplomacy and global co-operation.

During her time in the UAE, the Governor General will meet with government officials from the region to strengthen bilateral relations and, in doing so, share messages regarding the importance of wide international collaboration during periods of conflict.

During the stay, Her Excellency will lead the delegation for Canada's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai. As the guest of honour, she will deliver remarks at the Official National Day Ceremony. Their Excellencies will engage with students at the Canadian University Dubai and will be guests at the Sharjah House of Wisdom.

In Qatar, the Governor General will meet with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and with other government representatives. She will also engage with Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members stationed in the region.

Their Excellencies will then make their way to Kuwait to meet with dignitaries including His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. They will also visit Camp Canada to meet with CAF members engaged in Operation IMPACT, Canada's whole-of-government approach to the Middle East.

During her visits, the Governor General will take the opportunity to thank the Qatari and Kuwaiti governments for their role last year in evacuating Canadians and Afghans who helped Canada during the war in Afghanistan.

Times are indicated in local times (Gulf Standard Time [GST] for UAE and

Arabia Standard Time [AST] in Qatar and Kuwait).

Dubai (UAE)

Thursday, March 17

7:30 p.m.

Arrival in Dubai

Their Excellencies will be greeted at the airport by UAE officials.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Friday, March 18

2 p.m.

Visit to Canadian University Dubai (CUD)

The Governor General will engage with students at CUD and take part in a question-and-answer session focused on the themes of women's empowerment and life in the north.

CUD offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs based on a world-leading international curriculum, giving students the opportunity to obtain a Canadian education while experiencing the dynamic lifestyle of Dubai. For more information, visit www.cud.ac.ae.

City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai

OPEN TO MEDIA

Sharjah (UAE)

Friday, March 18

5:30 p.m.

Visit to the Sharjah House of Wisdom

The Governor General will visit the Sharjah House of Wisdom to meet with local children and students, and offer them a reading from a Canadian children's book.

The House of Wisdom is an iconic cultural hub aiming to promote reading and give access to knowledge to all members of society. For more information, visit www.houseofwisdom.ae/home.

Al Juraina 1, Sharjah

OPEN TO MEDIA

Dubai (UAE)

Saturday, March 19

4:15 p.m.

Canada's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Her Excellency will attend Expo 2020 Dubai to deliver remarks as the guest of honour at the Canada National Day Ceremony. Their Excellencies will visit a number of pavilions at the Expo, and meet with Canadian staff and Expo guests. They will also meet with dignitaries and government officials.

Organized under the theme Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo 2020 Dubai aims to encourage discussions on building a better world and shaping our future through sustainability, mobility and opportunity. For more information, visit www.expo2020dubai.com/.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai

OPEN TO MEDIA

Doha (Qatar)

Monday, March 21

Meeting with the Amir of the State of Qatar

The Governor General will meet with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Meeting with CAF Personnel

The Governor General will meet with CAF members stationed in the region and will engage in a discussion with them to better understand their roles.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Kuwait City (Kuwait)

Tuesday, March 22

Meeting with the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

The Governor General will meet with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Wednesday, March 23

Visit to Camp Canada to meet CAF Members

The Governor General will visit Camp Canada at Ali Al Salem Air Base to meet with CAF members stationed in the region. Her Excellency will also be given a tour of the base.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Quick facts

This will be the Governor General's second international visit since her installation.

Due to public health safety measures currently in place, the Governor General will not be accompanied by a Canadian delegation.

Notes for media

Photos of the visit can be provided to media upon request via [email protected] .

. Media members can follow the Governor General's visit and activities at www.gg.ca.



Related links:

Biography - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon

Biography - His Excellency Whit Fraser

Canada at Expo 2020 Dubai – The Future in Mind

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Natalie Babin Dufresne, 613-324-0304, [email protected]; Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]