Governor General to Visit Prince Edward Island and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will visit Prince Edward Island on July 17 and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine from July 18 to 20, 2019. During her visit, she will travel to Charlottetown, Grosse-Île, L'Étang-du-Nord, Bassin, Havre-Aubert, Île d'Entrée and Cap-aux-Meules.

While in Charlottetown, the Governor General will meet with the Premier of Prince Edward Island for the first time. She will then travel to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, where she will meet with the mayors of the municipalities of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Grosse-Île; with young, dynamic local entrepreneurs; and with citizens from this beautiful part of the country. She will also visit a salt mine, a major employer in the area, and museums showcasing the rich history of the islands. Finally, on a more artistic note, she will take part in the inauguration of the Festival de Cirque des Îles.

Below is Her Excellency's detailed itinerary. Times are indicated in Atlantic Daylight Time (UTC–3).

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Wednesday, July 17

6:30 p.m.

Meeting with the Premier and Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island

Her Excellency will meet with the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and Her Honour the Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island.

Government House

PHOTO OP – At the beginning of the meeting

Grosse-Île, Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Thursday, July 18

1 p.m.

Visit to Mines Seleine

The Governor General will visit Mines Seleine, Quebec's only salt mine.

In 1972, the Quebec mineral exploration board (SOQUEM) discovered seven salt domes in the Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine. The dome located under Grosse-Île is the closest to the surface. Since 1982, the rock salt mined from this dome has been used for road de-icing. The mine is currently owned by K+S Windsor Salt Ltd.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

3:10 p.m.

Meeting with the Mayor of Grosse-Île

Her Excellency will meet with Her Worship Rose Elmonde Clarke, Mayor of Grosse-Île. The Governor General will then walk with the Mayor through the Old Harry sector to learn more about this small community of 465 inhabitants.

Grosse-Île is inhabited primarily by Anglophones, the descendants of Scottish settlers, most of whom were fishermen. It is the only part of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine archipelago that is not part of the municipality of the same name. For more information, visit www.mungi.ca.

787 Chemin Principal (CAMI's historical heritage site)

PHOTO OP – Around 3:20 p.m., outside the Little Red School House

L'Étang-du-Nord, Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Thursday, July 18

8 p.m.

Inauguration of the Festival de Cirque des Îles

The Governor General will take part in the inauguration of the first edition of the Festival de Cirque des Îles, to be held July 18–22, 2019, in Cap-aux-Meules. She will deliver brief remarks on this occasion.

The festival is promoting the circus arts in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine by organizing an international event, to be held every July, featuring circus performances and workshops. The Festival de Cirque des Îles is working with the École de cirque des Îles to give its students the opportunity to work with professional artists from Canada and abroad and to extend the school's activities. For more information, visit www.festivaldecirquedesiles.com (French only).

École de cirque des Îles, 1-1349 Chemin de la Vernière

OPEN TO MEDIA

Bassin, Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Friday, July 19

9 a.m.

Visit to the Domaine des Salanges

The Governor General will visit the winery, located in the valleys of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine archipelago.

A love of viticulture and sprawling gardens led to the creation of this winery in 2004. This family business came about thanks to two people who share a love for this part of the country and a passion for the land: Dr. André Brossard, chiropractor and idea man, and Laurence-Olivier Brossard, project implementer. For more information, visit www.domainedessalanges.com (French only).

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

9:45 a.m.

Visit to the Verger Poméloi

Her Excellency will visit the Verger Poméloi and speak with the owners about the evolution of this family-run business.

Founded in 2008, Verger Poméloi was the first orchard in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and produces various ciders and spirits. For more information, visit www.levergerpomeloi.com (French only).

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Havre-Aubert, Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Friday, July 19

10:30 a.m.

Museum of the Sea

Her Excellency will visit the Museum of the Sea, located on Cape Gridley, overlooking La Grave, on Havre-Aubert, a place deeply connected with the heritage of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Up until the middle of the last century, La Grave was the busiest port in the archipelago. Designated a historical site by the Commission des biens culturels du Québec in 1983, this site is today a popular tourist destination, especially in the summer. The museum's mission is to safeguard the heritage of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, in the heart of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. For more information, visit www.museumofthesea-im.com/.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Île d'Entrée, Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Friday, July 19

1:15 p.m.

Meeting with Citizens from Île d'Entrée

The Governor General will visit Île d'Entrée and speak with local residents. The discussion will be followed by a walk to the top of Big Hill.

Chez Brian Josey Restaurant, 2 Chemin Main

OPEN TO MEDIA

Cap-aux-Meules, Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Friday, July 19

3:30 p.m.

Maritime Search and Rescue Demonstration

Her Excellency will board CCGS Baie de Plaisance, recently added to the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet, and will observe a search and rescue demonstration.

The primary goal of the Canadian Coast Guard's National Search and Rescue Program is to save lives. For more information, visit http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/eng/CCG/SAR_Maritime_Sar.

CCGS Baie de plaisance

PHOTO OP – Upon the Governor General's return to Cap-aux-Meules, at 4:45 p.m., at the Canadian Coast Guard's search and rescue base

5 p.m.

Community Reception

Before leaving the archipelago, the Governor General will attend a reception to meet with His Worship Jonathan Lapierre, Mayor and President of la Communauté maritime des Îles-de-la-Madeleine, as well as with community members. Her Excellency will sign the municipality's guest book.

The Îles-de-la-Madeleine are located in the heart of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. The archipelago is a popular tourist destination with its red sandstone cliffs reaching the sea, endless white sand dunes, small colourful fishing ports, warm and welcoming islanders, and vibrant artistic and cultural life. For more information, visit www.muniles.ca/.

Municipality of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, 460 Chemin Principal

PHOTO OP – During the signing of the guest book

