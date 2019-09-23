Governor General to Visit Northern Manitoba

OTTAWA, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will visit northern Manitoba from September 25 to 27, 2019. During this visit, she will stop in Churchill, Cranberry Portage and Flin Flon. The Governor General will be joining Their Honours the Honourable Janice C. Filmon, Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, and the Honourable Gary A. Filmon for a portion of the visit.

In Churchill, the Governor General will learn about the rich history and environmental challenges of the north by visiting the Parks Canada Interpretation Centre, the Churchill Northern Studies Centre and Cape Merry. In Cranberry Portage, Her Excellency will talk to students about her role as governor general and her experience in space. In Flin Flon, the Governor General will experience the community's love for the arts and the outdoors by participating in Culture Days at Hapnot Collegiate, a canoe excursion with students and a community walk.

Below is Her Excellency's detailed itinerary. Times are indicated in Central Daylight Time

(UTC – 5).

Churchill

Wednesday, September 25

11:50 a.m.

Visit to the Parks Canada Interpretative Centre

The Governor General will visit the Parks Canada Interpretative Centre, which highlights Wapusk National Park, Prince of Wales Fort and York Factory National Historic Sites. For more information, visit https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/mb/prince.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

12:20 p.m.

Visit to Cape Merry Battery

The Governor General will visit Cape Merry Battery, a historical landmark that was built to protect the Prince of Wales Fort and the Churchill River. The fort, which will be seen from across the river, was built from 1731 to 1771 by the Hudson's Bay Company. For more information, visit https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/mb/prince.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

1:30 p.m.

Visit to the Duke of Marlborough School

The Governor General will meet with students from the Duke of Marlborough School to discuss her role and responsibilities as governor general, as well as her previous experiences as an astronaut.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

2:20 p.m.

Visit to the Churchill Northern Studies Centre

Her Excellency will visit the Churchill Northern Studies Centre to learn about the subarctic research being conducted at this field station. Upon arrival, the Governor General will be greeted by scientific coordinator Dr. LeeAnn Fishback, program coordinator Evan Roberts and seasonal research technician Erica Gillis. She will then tour the state-of-the-art facility and meet with researchers studying the health of white spruce trees and beluga whales. She will also meet with the team working on Rocket Greens, a hydroponic garden that provides fresh greens to the community year-round.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

6:45 p.m.

Meeting with the Mayor

Her Excellency will meet with His Worship Michael Spence, Mayor of Churchill.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

7 p.m.

Bowling with Community Members

The Governor General is inviting members of the public to participate in a friendly bowling game as part of her initiative GGActive. Members of the public are asked to meet at the community bowling alley.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Cranberry Portage

Thursday, September 26

10:20 a.m.

Discussion with Students at Cranberry Portage Elementary School

Her Excellency will meet with students from Cranberry Portage Elementary School to discuss her role as governor general as well as her experiences in space as an astronaut.

Cranberry Portage Elementary, 217 2 Ave, Highway 10, Cranberry Portage

OPEN TO MEDIA

MEDIA CONTACT: Reg Klassen, 204-775-974, reg.klassesn@fsdnet.ca

11:35

Visit to the Cranberry Portage Heritage Museum

The Governor General will visit the Cranberry Portage Heritage Museum to learn about the rich history in this community. The Cranberry Portage Heritage Museum is a community run project. For more information, visit www.cpmuseum.ca .

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Flin Flon

Thursday, September 26

2 p.m.

Visit to Hapnot Collegiate for Culture Days

The Governor General and Their Honours will visit Hapnot Collegiate to take part in Culture Days. Culture Days Manitoba is a non-profit organization that facilitates opportunities for all Manitobans to engage in arts and culture activities through a three-day celebration. For more information, visit www.culturedays.ca/mb .

Hapnot Collegiate, 115 Green Street, Flin Flon

OPEN TO MEDIA

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lytwyn, 204-687-7506, slytwyn@ffsd.mb.ca

3:45 p.m.

Canoeing with Students from McIsaac School

The Governor General will go canoeing on Phantom Lake with students from McIsaac School's French immersion program as part of GGActive.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

6 p.m.

Dinner Hosted by the City of Flin Flon

The Governor General and Their Honours the Honourable Janice C. Filmon, Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, and the Honourable Gary A. Filmon will attend a dinner hosted by the City of Flin Flon. The Governor General will take this opportunity to meet and speak with members of the community. Her Excellency, the Lieutenant Governor and the Mayor of Flin Flon will deliver remarks on this occasion.

R. H. Channing Auditorium (Community Hall), 2 North Ave, Flin Flon

OPEN TO MEDIA – During the speeches

MEDIA CONTACT: Crystal Kolt, 204-271-0315, crystalkolt@gmail.com

Flin Flon

Friday, September 27

9:30 a.m.

Walk with Members of the Community

The Governor General will join members of the public for a walk along Flinty's Boardwalk at Ross Lake, as part of GGActive. Members of the public are asked to meet at the boardwalk archway, where the walk will begin.

Boardwalk archway at Ross Lake

OPEN TO MEDIA

10:45 a.m.

Visit to HUDBAY Minerals Inc.

Her Excellency will visit Hudbay Minerals Inc. to learn about their mining operations. Hudbay is an integrated mining company producing copper concentrate (also containing gold and silver) and zinc metal. For more information, visit www.hudbayminerals.com.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

