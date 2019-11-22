Governor General to Take Part in Commemorative Events in Italy to Mark the 75th Anniversary of the Italian Campaign

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will travel to Italy from November 29 to December 4, 2019.

As commander-in-chief of Canada, Her Excellency will participate in commemorative events hosted by the Government of Canada to honour the more than 93 000 Canadians who served with the Allied forces in the Italian Campaign, and to highlight the important role those Canadians played in the liberation of the country.

In addition to accompanying the veterans and ministerial delegation to some of the commemorations, the Governor General will meet with His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, to discuss shared priorities and strengthen ties between Canada and Italy. The visit will also showcase the dynamism of present-day Italy-Canada relations, including the fields of scientific research and investments in science, technology and innovation.

This will be Her Excellency's first visit to Italy as governor general and commander-in-chief.

