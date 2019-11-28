Governor General to Take Part in Commemorative Events in Italy to Mark the 75th Anniversary of the Italian Campaign

OTTAWA, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will travel to Italy from November 29 to December 4, 2019.

As commander-in-chief of Canada, Her Excellency will participate in commemorative events hosted by the Government of Canada to honour the more than 93 000 Canadians who served with the Allied forces in the Italian Campaign, and to highlight the important role those Canadians played in the liberation of the country.

In addition to accompanying the delegation of veterans and ministerial representatives to some of the commemorations, the Governor General will meet with His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, to discuss shared priorities and strengthen ties between Canada and Italy. The visit will also showcase the dynamism of present-day Italy-Canada relations, including the fields of scientific research and investments in science, technology and innovation.

This will be Her Excellency's first visit to Italy as governor general and commander-in-chief.

Times are indicated in local time.

Pontecorvo

Saturday, November 30

10 a.m.

Ceremony of Remembrance at Pontecorvo Monument

The Governor General will take part in a ceremony of remembrance at Pontecorvo Monument.

She will deliver remarks on this occasion and lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Canada. Following the ceremony, she will lay a second wreath at the Canadian Plaque in Pontecorvo.

Pontecorvo Monument is located near the most heavily defended line faced by the Allies during the Italian Campaign—the Adolf Hitler Line. For more information, visit www.veterans.gc.ca.

Pontecorvo Monument

OPEN TO MEDIA – During the ceremony of remembrance

11:35 a.m.

Reception Given by the Ambassador of Canada to the Italian Republic

Her Excellency will take part in this reception hosted by Ms. Alexandra Bugailiskis, Ambassador of Canada to Italy.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Aquino

Saturday, November 30

12:30 p.m.

Visit to the Governor General's Horse Guards (GGHG) Monument

Her Excellency will lay a wreath at the Governor General's Horse Guards Monument, which was dedicated in May of this year.

GGHG is an active Canadian Army Reserve regiment based in Toronto, Ontario, and is the senior Army Reserve regiment in Canada. The group landed in Italy in December 1943, during the Italian Campaign, as part of the 5th Canadian Armoured Division.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Cassino

Saturday, November 30

1:10 p.m.

Luncheon with Veterans given by the Minister of Veterans Affairs

The Governor General will visit with Canadian veterans who served in Italy during the Italian Campaign during a luncheon hosted by the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

2:15 p.m.

Visit to the Cassino War Cemetery

Her Excellency will lay a wreath at the Cassino War Cemetery, the second-largest Second World War cemetery in Italy. More than 4 200 Commonwealth graves are located there, of which 855 are Canadian.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Ortona

Monday, December 2

10 a.m.

Ceremony of Remembrance at the Price of Peace Monument

The Governor General will take part in a ceremony of remembrance at the Price of Peace Monument, on Canadian Heroes Square. She will deliver remarks on this occasion and lay a wreath on behalf of all Canadians. Following the ceremony, she will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Civilian Fallen in Pontecorvo and visit the Moro River Canadian War Cemetery.

The square where the Price of Peace Monument is located was badly damaged during the war. The base of the monument incorporates bricks from buildings that had been smashed in the fighting. Atop the monument is a bronze, life-sized sculpture of a wounded Canadian soldier being comforted by a comrade. For more information, visit www.veterans.gc.ca.

Canadian Heroes Square

OPEN TO MEDIA – During the ceremony of remembrance at the Price of Peace Monument only.

Rome

Monday, December 2

5:30 p.m.

Meeting with the President

The Governor General will meet with His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, to discuss shared priorities and strengthen ties between Canada and Italy.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

7 p.m.

Conversation Between Two Astronauts

Her Excellency will take part in an armchair discussion on space and science diplomacy with Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. The discussion will end with a public question and answer session. The discussion will be streamed online at www.gg.ca/live.

The event is organized by the Embassy of Canada to Italy, in collaboration with the Italian Society for International Organization (SIOI).

SIOI, St. Mark's Square, 51 – 00186

OPEN TO MEDIA

Villanova

Tuesday, December 3

1:35 p.m.

Ceremony of Recognition

The Governor General will take part in a ceremony commemorating the Canadian involvement in Villanova. She will present a Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers to Ms. Mariangela Rondinelli on this occasion. (The citation is available below.)

Ecomuseum of Marshland Civilization

OPEN TO MEDIA

2:10 p.m.

Visit to the Villanova Canadian War Cemetery

Her Excellency will lay a wreath at the Villanova Canadian War Cemetery.

Originally begun as a battlefield cemetery, this permanent war graves site was selected as a cemetery by the 5th Canadian Armoured Division, which is heavily represented there. There are 206 Canadian graves.

Villanova Canadian War Cemetery

OPEN TO MEDIA

Ravenna

Wednesday, December 4

9:30 a.m.

Ceremony at Ravenna Town Square

The Governor General will take part in a commemorative ceremony hosted by the town of Ravenna each year.

Ravenna Town Square

OPEN TO MEDIA

11:30 a.m.

Ceremony of Remembrance at the Ravenna War Cemetery

Her Excellency will take part in a ceremony of remembrance at the Ravenna War Cemetery. She will deliver remarks on this occasion.

Ravenna was taken by the Canadian Corps at the beginning of December 1944; the burials in the cemetery reflect the fight for the Senio line. The cemetery contains 438 Canadian graves. For more information, visit www.veterans.gc.ca.

Ravenna War Cemetery

OPEN TO MEDIA

RECIPIENT CITATION

SOVEREIGN'S MEDAL FOR VOLUNTEERS

Ms. Mariangela Rondinelli

Italy

As a volunteer with the Associazione Culturale Wartime Friends since 2003, Mariangela Rondinelli has accompanied numerous veterans and their families on visits to battlefields and war cemeteries in the region. She spearheaded the History-Memory school initiative, which links local students to the stories of Canadian soldiers who died liberating the community. She also assists with commemorative initiatives and other activities organized by the Embassy of Canada in Rome.

