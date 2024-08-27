Governor General to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and visit two Canadian First World War Memorials in France

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada will travel to Paris, France, from August 27 to September 1, 2024, to attend the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

During her visit, the Governor General will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, meet with Team Canada athletes, cheer them on as they compete in their respective sports and celebrate the achievements of our paralympic champions.

The Governor General will focus on her mandate priority of diversity and inclusion by celebrating the talents and abilities of paralympic athletes, challenging perceptions, breaking down barriers, and highlighting what can be achieved when we prioritize inclusion.

As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General will also honour and remember those who served and lost their lives in the First World War by visiting the two largest Canadian First World War Memorials in France: the Canadian National Vimy Memorial and the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial. At both sites, the Governor General will lay a wreath and take time to speak with student guides, visitors and staff.

The Governor General plays an important role in representing Canada and carrying out the duties of the head of State on behalf of the Sovereign in domestic and international events and ceremonies while recognizing, encouraging and celebrating incredible Canadians at home and abroad who are making a difference in a range of fields.

Itinerary:

Note: times are indicated in Central European Summer Time (CEST), which is six hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Wednesday, August 28 – Paris, France

5:30 p.m.

Pre-Opening Ceremony reception for heads of State and government given by the President of the French Republic

Prior to the Opening Ceremony, the Governor General will represent Canada at a heads of State and government reception hosted by His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

Palais de l'Élysée

Learn more about the Palais de l'Élysée

8:00 p.m.

Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

The Governor General will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Place de la Concorde

Learn more about the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Learn more about Team Canada's 126 athletes set to compete at the Paralympic Games

Thursday, August 29 – Paris, France

10:00 a.m.

Visit to the Paralympic Athletes Village

The Governor General will visit the Athlete Village and have the opportunity to interact with Team Canada's paralympic athletes.

Sporting Events

Throughout the day, the Governor General will attend sporting events at different venues.

7:00 p.m.

Dinner meeting with the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

The Governor General will meet with Her Excellency the Honourable Ms. Sam Mostyn AC, who was sworn in as Australia's 28th governor general on July 1, 2024.

Learn more about the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

Friday, August 30 – Hauts-de-France

10:00 a.m.

Visit to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial

As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General will honour the service and sacrifice of Canadians who served and lost their lives in the First World War by visiting the Canadian National Vimy Memorial to see the tunnels, trenches and Visitor Education Centre, accompanied by Canadian student guides. She will also take time to connect with visitors and staff before laying a commemorative wreath in front of the Memorial.

Learn more about the Canadian National Vimy Memorial

Chemin des Canadiens, 62580 Givenchy-en-Gohelle, France

2:45 p.m.

Visit to the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial

As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General will tour the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial to honour the sacrifice of the 591 members of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, 114 sailors of the Newfoundland Royal Naval Reserve and 115 merchant mariners who fought at Beaumont-Hamel during the Battle of the Somme, which took place from July 1 to November 18, 1916.

More than a century later, on July 1, 2024, the Governor General participated in a special ceremony in St. John's marking 100 years since the Newfoundland National War Memorial was built. During this ceremony, the remains of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier were placed in a special tomb to represent all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with no known graves.

The Governor General's visit to Beaumont-Hamel in France serves as an important symbol of closure and a lasting tribute to all the service members who have no known final resting place.

Learn more about the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial

Learn more about the Repatriation of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier

Rue de l'Église, D73, Auchonvillers, France 80300

Saturday, August 31 – Paris, France

Sporting Events

Throughout the day, the Governor General will attend sporting events at different venues.

5:15 p.m.

Presentation of Canadian Honours

The Governor General will take part in a Canadian honours ceremony to thank individuals who have made significant contributions to Canada and who have inspired others to help build a better country. During the presentation, one Officer and one Member will be invested into the Order of Canada, while four Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) will be presented.

List of honourees attending the presentation

Learn more about the Canadian Honours System

6:30 p.m.

Athletes Celebration

The Governor General will deliver short remarks at a celebration with Paralympic athletes and their families and friends to thank and acknowledge them for their tremendous contributions to Canada and to the Paralympic Games.

Canada Paralympic House, Canadian Cultural Centre, 130 du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris

Notes for media

