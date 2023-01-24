OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will honour Canada's top student-athletes for their leadership, both on and off the field.

The Governor General's Academic All-Canadian Commendation for the 2021-2022 season recognizes and celebrates university students who achieve high grades, give back to their communities and are impressive athletes. During the event, Her Excellency will deliver remarks and present the eight winners with their medallions.

The commendations are presented in partnership with U SPORTS, the national organization for university sports in Canada. The ceremony will also include speeches by Pierre Arsenault, CEO of U SPORTS, and award-winner Jean-Simon Desgagnés, from Université Laval, who will speak on behalf of the student-athletes.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for Media:

To guarantee your access to the event, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive no later than 10.30 a.m. on the day of the event.

on the day of the event. Please note masks are mandatory.

Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

About the Governor General's Academic All-Canadian Commendation

Organized by U SPORTS, the awards encourage young people to pursue sport alongside academic study. The eight award-winning student-athletes maintained an average of 80 per cent or higher over the academic year, while playing on one or more of their university's varsity teams and volunteering in their communities. The event will highlight the important role sport can play for young people in communities around the country.

