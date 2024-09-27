Governor General to honour residential school Survivors at various reconciliation focused events

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation through events created to facilitate discussion and understanding of the history of the residential school system. The events aim to advance reconciliation by providing opportunities to build community among Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, or Orange Shirt Day, honours the beloved children who never returned home, the resilient Survivors, and the families and communities forever changed by the residential school system. Although the day is centred on publicly acknowledging how the residential school system left a legacy of harm to Indigenous people, it is also a day to encourage all Canadians to commit to learning and understanding.

Times are indicated in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Monday, September 30, 2024 – Ottawa



9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sacred Fire Ceremony

The Governor General will host a public Sacred Fire ceremony to bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians together to reflect, build community and exchange knowledge. Beginning with an opening ceremony to honour the lives lost or traumatically impacted by the residential school system, the fire will be tended to throughout the morning. The ceremony will be led by apprentice Fire Keeper Sheldon McGregor from Kitigan Zibi. Visitors wishing to participate in the opening ceremony are asked to arrive in time for a 9:00 a.m. start.

Rideau Hall

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Note: Photographs are not permitted out of respect for the sacred and ceremonial nature of this event.

3:00 p.m.

Remembering the Children on Parliament Hill

The Governor General will join Survivors, Indigenous leaders and dignitaries to honour the thousands of lives lost or traumatically impacted by the residential school system at the national commemorative gathering on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The gathering is hosted by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, in partnership with the Aboriginal People's Television Network, CBC/Radio-Canada and the Algonquin Nation. The Governor General will deliver remarks on the ongoing importance of acknowledging those who are lost, how the impacts of the residential school system continue to affect Indigenous people, and how reconciliation efforts can build community.

111 Wellington St

OPEN TO MEDIA

Note: For the first time, this multilingual event will be broadcast live with Plains Cree translation through the APTN Languages channel.

Media contact: NCTR Communications [email protected]

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – Ottawa



12:30 p.m.

Re-Raising the Survivors' Flag Ceremony

The Governor General will deliver remarks at a national ceremony to honour residential school Survivors. The Survivors' Flag, which reflects First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural traditions, was designed in consultation with Survivors from across Canada and is an important expression of remembrance.

111 Wellington St

OPEN TO MEDIA

Note: To guarantee media access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance in advance with the contact below.

Media contact: CIRNAC media relations [email protected]

Notes for media

Members of the media must confirm their attendance at open events in advance with the media contacts listed above.

Out of respect for the ceremonial and solemn nature of the event, the Sacred Fire will be closed to media .

. Media can follow the Governor General's activities online.

The Governor General will release a statement on September 30, 2024 as part of her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion.

as part of her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion. Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

