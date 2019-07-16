Governor General to Attend the Pan American Games in Lima

OTTAWA, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada,

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will attend the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, from July 23 to 27, 2019.

On this occasion, Her Excellency will support Canadian athletes by attending Canada's flag-raising ceremony in the Athletes' Village as well as the opening ceremony of the Games. She will also cheer on our Canadian athletes during various sporting events. In addition, the Governor General will have an opportunity to strengthen Canada's relationship with Peru by meeting with His Excellency Martín Vizcarra, President of the Republic of Peru.

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2019; the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games will take place from August 23 to September 1, 2019. This is the first time Peru hosts the Pan American and Parapan American Games, which will be the largest sporting event ever hosted by the country. Canada will be represented by approximately 486 athletes at the Pan Am Games and 105 at the Parapan American Games.



