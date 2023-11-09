OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser, will attend the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

This year's National Silver Cross Mother, Mrs. Gloria Hooper of Saint-Claude, Manitoba, will also be in attendance. Mrs. Hooper's son, Sapper Christopher Holopina, died in Bosnia on July 4, 1996. He perished in a vehicular accident while he and his comrades were on their way to save British soldiers stranded in a minefield. Sapper Holopina was the first Canadian to lose his life in Bosnia as part of Operation ALLIANCE. Mrs. Hooper will place a wreath at the base of the National War Memorial on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a child in military service to Canada.

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: National War Memorial, 30 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

Notes for Media:

Members of the media are invited to attend this year's National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa .

. All media wishing to attend must contact the Parliamentary Press Gallery at [email protected] .

. The Governor General will wear the Royal Canadian Navy uniform.

About the National Silver Cross Mother

Each year, the Royal Canadian Legion chooses the National Silver Cross Mother to represent all Canadian mothers who have lost a child in military service to Canada. For more information, visit the Royal Canadian Legion's website .

