OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, attended a ceremony to pay respect to Indigenous and non-Indigenous veterans and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument. The event, hosted by Aboriginal Veterans Autochtones, was held in Confederation Park.

Her Excellency addressed the audience, which included Indigenous leaders and veterans, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces. She then laid a wreath on behalf of all Canadians.

Quote:

"As governor general and commander-in-chief, I thank Indigenous veterans—all veterans—as well as active military members and everyone who has sacrificed for our country.

As an Indigenous person, I'm proud of all we have accomplished, and I look to the future with great hope."

- Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick facts:

The National Aboriginal Veterans Monument was created in 2001, by Noel Lloyd Pinay of the Peepeekisis First Nation , in Saskatchewan .

of the , in . The National Aboriginal Veterans Monument was unveiled on June 21, 2001 , by Canada's 26 th governor general, the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson.

, by 26 governor general, the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson. The monument pays tribute to the Indigenous men and women who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

This ceremony typically takes place on National Indigenous Peoples Day ( June 21 ), but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

