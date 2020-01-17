Governor General of Canada to Attend the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz

OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will travel to Poland to attend the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz on January 27, 2020.

The commemoration ceremony will take place in front of the "Gate of Death" of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau Camp and will feature remarks by survivors and His Excellency Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland. Survivors and world leaders will then pay tribute to the more than one million people, over 90 per cent of whom were Jews, who lost their lives at the camp during the Holocaust.

This visit comes just months after Her Excellency was in Poland for the official ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War, highlighting the importance of remembering the terrible cost of war, the Holocaust and the importance of fighting antisemitism.

Media wishing to obtain photos of the visit can contact the Rideau Hall Press Office.

This itinerary is subject to change without notice.

To obtain the latest updates, visit www.gg.ca.



Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Josephine Laframboise, Rideau Hall Press Office, 613-668-1929 (mobile), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

