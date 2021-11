Governor General invests 97 members of the Canadian military into the Order of Military Merit

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, presided over an Order of Military Merit investiture ceremony for outstanding members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

During the virtual ceremony, the Governor General, who is Chancellor and a Commander of the Order, bestowed the honour on 3 Commanders of Military Merit for their outstanding meritorious service and demonstrated leadership in duties of great responsibility; 21 Officers of Military Merit for their outstanding meritorious service in duties of responsibility; and 73 Members of Military Merit for exceptional service or performance of duty.

The Order of Military Merit is a central element of the Canadian Honours System that also includes the Order of Canada, the Meritorious Service Decorations, the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers and Decorations for Bravery. All recipients share a desire to help others, to achieve excellence and to contribute to their communities and to Canada.

Quote:

"As commander-in-chief and on behalf of all Canadians, I thank these members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their devotion to duty, dedication to excellence, allegiance to service and for putting duty, excellence and service into action to defend peace, justice and freedom in Canada and around the world."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick facts:

Created in 1972, the Order of Military Merit (OMM) recognizes conspicuous merit and exceptional service by active members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the Order's Sovereign, the governor general is its Chancellor and a Commander, and the chief of the Defence Staff is its Principal Commander.

The names of the appointees are published in the Canada Gazette.

Related links:

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

ORDER OF MILITARY MERIT RECIPIENTS

Please note that this list was provided by the Department of National Defence and reflects the rank and posting of the members at the time of their nomination.

Commander of the Order of Military Merit

Rear-Admiral John Robert Auchterlonie, O.M.M., C.D.

Maritime Forces Pacific Headquarters

Victoria, British Columbia

Rear-Admiral Craig Alan Baines, M.S.C., C.D.

Office of the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff

Ottawa, Ontario

Major-General Joseph Paul Alain Pelletier, O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Deputy Commander North American Aerospace Defence Command

Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States of America

Officer of the Order of Military Merit

Colonel Jason Thomas Adair, O.M.M., C.D.

2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Headquarters and Signal

Petawawa, Ontario

Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Sterling Allen, O.M.M., M.S.C., C.D.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command

Ottawa, Ontario

Colonel Timothy Maurice Arsenault, O.M.M., M.S.C., M.S.M., C.D.

5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group

Courcelette, Quebec

Lieutenant-Colonel Fraser George Auld, O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Strategic Joint Staff

Ottawa, Ontario

Brigadier-General Derek Dickson Basinger, O.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Chief of Force Development

Ottawa, Ontario

Lieutenant-Colonel Geneviève Bussière, O.M.M., C.D.

1 Dental Unit

Ottawa, Ontario

Captain(N) Matthew David Coates, O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Director Human Rights and Diversity

Ottawa, Ontario

Colonel Pierre Frédéric André Demers, O.M.M., M.S.C., C.D.

Canadian Forces Recruiting Group Headquarters

Borden, Ontario

Colonel Marie-Christine Eliane Harvey, O.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Army Headquarters

Ottawa, Ontario

Major Christopher Adam Horch, O.M.M., C.D.

4 Operations Support Squadron

Cold Lake, Alberta

Colonel Robyn Yvonne Hulan, O.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Deputy Commander North American Aerospace Defense Comman

Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States of America

Colonel Shawn Lawrence Marley, O.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Chief of the Air Force Staff

Ottawa, Ontario

Colonel Christopher Alan McKenna, O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Office of the Director General Policy Planning

Ottawa, Ontario

Major Robert William McMullen, O.M.M., C.D.

443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron

Victoria, British Columbia

Colonel Kyle Christopher Paul, O.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Deputy Commander North American Aerospace Defense Command

Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States of America

Lieutenant-Colonel Henrik Allan Szelecz, O.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command

Ottawa, Ontario

Lieutenant-Colonel Angela Joyce Thomas, O.M.M., C.D.

404 Long Range Patrol and Training Squadron

Greenwood, Nova Scotia

Colonel Ronald Joseph Walker, O.M.M., C.D.

15 Wing Headquarters

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Lieutenant-Colonel Bernadette Maureen Wellwood, O.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Forces Base Borden

Borden, Ontario

Captain(N) David Edward Mazur, O.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Forces Base Halifax

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Colonel Michel Louis Lapointe, O.M.M., M.M.V., M.S.M., C.D.

4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa

Petawawa, Ontario

Member of the Order of Military Merit

Ranger Kimberly Ann Andersen, M.M.M., C.D.

5th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group

Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador

Ranger Winston Barry Andersen, M.M.M., C.D.

5th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group

Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador

Master Warrant Officer Claude Joseph Philippe Bélisle, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Forces Leadership Recruit School

Richelain, Quebec

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Donald Blonde, M.M.M., C.D.

Maritime Forces Pacific Headquarters

Victoria, British Columbia

Master Warrant Officer Marie-Claude Brulotte, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Armed Forces Transition Unit Southern Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

Sergeant Ricardo Ken Burton, M.M.M., C.D.

4th Canadian Division Headquarters

Toronto, Ontario

Chief Warrant Officer Maurice George Campbell, M.M.M., C.D.

1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery

Shilo, Manitoba

Warrant Officer Paul Joseph Guy André Chagnon, M.M.M., C.D.

The Calgary Highlanders

Calgary, Alberta

Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Owen Chalmer, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command

Ottawa, Ontario

Warrant Officer Guillaume Louis Philippe Daniel Mathieu Chevalier-Boisvert, M.M.M., C.D.

1st Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment

Courcelette, Quebec

Master Warrant Officer Erkin Cicekci, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Forces Health Services Training Center

Borden, Ontario

Warrant Officer Gregory Allan Crosby, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command

Ottawa, Ontario

Sergeant Serena Lynn Cross, M.M.M., C.D.

435 Transport and Rescue Squadron

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Judith Angela Dietrich, M.M.M., C.D.

Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Brunswicker

Saint John, New Brunswick

Warrant Officer Tania Carol Doyle, M.M.M., C.D.

4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa

Petawawa, Ontario

Warrant Officer Roger Dennis Duquette, M.M.M., C.D.

1st Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment

Petawawa, Ontario

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mitchell William Earle, M.M.M., C.D.

Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Toronto

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Warrant Officer Carolyn Margaret Edwards, M.M.M., C.D.

41 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters

Calgary, Alberta

Chief Warrant Officer Joseph François Paul Fleury, M.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Director General Compensation and Benefits

Ottawa, Ontario

Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Ernest André Robert Gagnon, M.M.M., C.D.

The Brockville Riffles

Brockville, Ontario

Warrant Officer Audrey Gagnon, M.M.M., C.D.

2nd Canadian Division Support Base Valcartier

Courcelette, Quebec

Master Warrant Officer Joseph Eugène Stéphane Gauvreau, M.M.M., C.D.

The Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery School

Oromocto, New Brunswick

Chief Warrant Officer Pascal Joseph Jean Paul Adelard Germain, M.M.M., C.D.

2 Air Expeditionary Squadron

Alouette, Quebec

Master Warrant Officer Todd Allen Gervais, M.M.M., C.D.

Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers School

Borden, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer François Joseph Alain Girard, M.M.M., C.D.

Le Régiment du Saguenay

Jonquière, Quebec

Lieutenant Pierre-Marc Joseph Dany Girard, M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Canadian Forces Leadership Recruit School

Richelain, Quebec

Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Michael Grass, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Forces Military Police Group

Ottawa, Ontario

Warrant Officer Marty Charles Gratrix, M.M.M., C.D.

39 Combat Engineer Regiment

Chilliwack, British Columbia

Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Leo Greidanus, M.M.M., C.D.

Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Prevost

London, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Mario Grondin, M.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Chief of the Defence Staff

Ottawa, Ontario

Chief Warrant Officer Marie Laurette Martine Guay, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command

Ottawa, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Edward Allison Hebb, M.M.M., C.D.

17 Mission Support Squadron

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sergeant Joanne Marie Henneberry, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Armed Forces Transition Unit (Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador)

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Warrant Officer Derek Wayne Holmstead, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Forces Base Kingston

Kingston, Ontario

Sergeant Mieszko Lech Jachyra-Cmolassowski, M.M.M., C.D.

16 Wing Headquarters

Borden, Ontario

Warrant Officer Warren Bradley James, M.M.M., C.D.

1 Engineer Support Unit

Kingston, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Sean James Jamieson, M.M.M., C.D.

1st Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry

Edmonton, Alberta

Warrant Officer Elizabeth Marion Kennedy, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command

Ottawa, Ontario

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Shawn Michael Kent, M.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Assistant Deputy Minister (Public Affairs)

Ottawa, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Jean Joseph Claude Yvon Labelle, M.M.M., C.D.

2nd Canadian Division Support Base Valcartier - Detachment Montréal

Montréal, Quebec

Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Michel Charles Landry, M.M.M., C.D.

Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Harry Dewolf

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Etienne François Langlois, M.M.M., C.D.

Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Victoria

Victoria, British Columbia

Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Vital André Lavallée, M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Royal Military College Saint-Jean

Richelain, Quebec

Master Warrant Officer Joseph Eric Lebel, M.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff

Ottawa, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Michael George Lowe, M.M.M., C.D.

4 Engineer Support Regiment

Oromocto, New Brunswick

Master Warrant Officer Andrew David MacAlister, M.M.M., C.D.

41 Signal Regiment

Edmonton, Alberta

Sergeant Réjean Joseph Lucien Martel, M.M.M., C.D.

439 Combat Support Squadron

Alouette, Quebec

Master Warrant Officer Kevin Bryce Mason, M.M.M., C.D.

Royal Canadian Air Force Aerospace Warfare Centre

Astra, Ontario

Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher John McBride, M.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Assistant Deputy Minister (Information Management)

Ottawa, Ontario

Lieutenant(N) Thomas Onafray McCarthy, M.M.M., C.D.

5th Canadian Division Headquarters

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Warrant Officer Christopher John Michael Murdy, M.M.M., C.D.

31 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters

London, Ontario

Chief Warrant Officer Paul Stewart Nolan, M.M.M., C.D.

435 Transport and Rescue Squadron

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Stuart Northorp, M.M.M., C.D.

4th Canadian Division Support Base Petawawa

Petawawa, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Joseph Irénée Sébastien Parent, M.M.M., C.D.

1st Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment

Courcelette, Quebec

Master Warrant Officer Mélanie Marie Christine Parent, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre

Denwood, Alberta

Master Warrant Officer Éric Pépin, M.M.M., C.D.

34 Combat Engineer Regiment

Edmonton, Alberta

Chief Warrant Officer João Antonio Sobral Pereira, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Forces Fire and CBRN Academy

Borden, Ontario

Sergeant Rémy Joseph Robert Pichette, M.M.M., C.D.

Les Voltigeurs de Québec

Québec, Quebec

Master Warrant Officer Raymond Joseph Pruski, M.M.M., C.D.

5 Canadian Division Support Group Gagetown

Gagetown, New Brunswick

Warrant Officer Michael James Richard, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Center Headquarters

Kingston, Ontario

Chief Petty Officer 2nd class Amanda Jane Roncetti, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Combat Support Brigade Headquarters

Kingston, Ontario

Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Paul Patrice Martin Rondeau, M.M.M., C.D.

5 Combat Engineer Regiment

Courcelette, Quebec

Petty Officer 1st Class Derrick Alexander Roulston, M.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Deputy Commander North American Aerospace Defense Command

Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States of America

Sergeant Nathaniel Christopher Alvin Senff, M.M.M., C.D.

39 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters

Vancouver, British Columbia

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class David Harold Steeves, M.M.M., C.D.

Office of the Chief of Naval Staff

Ottawa, Ontario

Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Réjean Thibodeau, M.M.M., C.D.

12 Air Maintenance Squadron

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Thompson, M.M.M., C.D.

Her Majesty's Canadian Ship St. John's

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Chief Warrant Officer Aaron Gary Todd, M.M.M., C.D.

2nd Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery

Petawawa, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Scott Ronald Trudell, M.M.M., C.D.

1 Air Maintenance Squadron

Cold Lake, Alberta

Chief Warrant Officer David Charles Turnbull, M.M.M., C.D.

32 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters

Toronto, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Joseph André Stéphane Vidal, M.M.M., C.D.

Canadian Joint Operations Command

Ottawa, Ontario

Master Warrant Officer Eric Michael Vollick, M.M.M., C.D.

1st Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry

Edmonton, Alberta

Master Warrant Officer Ross Allan Weaver, M.B., C.D.

3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry

Edmonton, Alberta

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: For information about the ceremony: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]; All requests for interviews with recipients should be directed to the Department of National Defence: Department of National Defence, Media Relations Office, 1-866-377-0811, 613-996-2353, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/