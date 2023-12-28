OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 78 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including three Companions, 15 Officers, one Honorary Officer and 59 Members. Three appointments are promotions within the Order.

Every year since its creation in 1967, the ranks of the Order of Canada have been enriched by the appointment of new members whose contributions reverberate in communities across the country and beyond. Through their exemplary commitment, they inspire and challenge us to join them in making Canada a better country.

Click here for the list of appointees and a description of their contributions.

Quote

"I greatly value the opportunity to celebrate individuals whose perseverance, ingenuity and community spirit have benefited Canadians throughout the country. As governor general, I have seen first-hand that our communities are rich in both excellence and diversity, which we need to do our utmost to recognize. I encourage each of us to become catalysts for the change we want to see in the Canadian Honours System by nominating individuals whose exceptional accomplishments may have gone unrecognized through the years."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts

is one of our country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation. The motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM, translates to "They desire a better country."

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada .

. Appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony at a later date to receive their insignia. The dates of these ceremonies will be announced in due course.

Non-Canadians are eligible for an honorary appointment to the Order if their contributions have brought benefit or honour to Canadians or to Canada .

