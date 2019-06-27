Governor General Announces 83 New Appointments to the Order of Canada

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, today announced 83 new appointments to the Order of Canada. The new member list includes 5 Companions (C.C.), 21 Officers (O.C.), including 1 Honorary Officer, and 57 Members (C.M.). Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

About the Order of Canada

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. Presented by the governor general, the Order honours people whose service shapes our society; whose innovations ignite our imaginations; and whose compassion unites our communities.

Close to 7 000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). The striking six-point white enamel insignia they wear symbolizes our northern heritage and our diversity, because no two snowflakes are alike.



Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours.

The list of recipients, with short citations, and a backgrounder on the Order of Canada are attached.



RECIPIENTS

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

IAIN BAXTER&, C.C., O.Ont., O.B.C. Windsor, Ontario Robert Phelan Langlands, C.C. Montréal, Quebec and Princeton, New Jersey, United States of America Alanis Obomsawin, C.C., G.O.Q. Montréal, Quebec Buffy Sainte-Marie, C.C. Craven, Saskatchewan Donald McNichol Sutherland, C.C. Saint John, New Brunswick

HONORARY OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Marie Ann Battiste, O.C. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Unama'ki, Mi'kma'ki (Cape Breton Island)

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Ric Esther Bienstock, O.C. Toronto, Ontario Ronnie Burkett, O.C. Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario Elizabeth Cannon, O.C. Calgary, Alberta Gordon R. Diamond, O.C., O.B.C. Vancouver, British Columbia John England, O.C. Edmonton, Alberta Graham Fraser, O.C. Ottawa, Ontario Rémy Girard, O.C. Montréal, Quebec Eldon C. Godfrey, O.C. Calgary, Alberta Moya Marguerite Greene, O.C. Ottawa, Ontario Lisa LaFlamme, O.C., O.Ont. Toronto, Ontario Marion Lewis, O.C. Winnipeg, Manitoba James A. O'Reilly, O.C. Montréal, Quebec Arthur J. Ray, O.C. Vancouver, British Columbia Lotfollah Shafai, O.C. Winnipeg, Manitoba Martin Hayter Short, O.C. Hamilton, Ontario Peter Suedfeld, O.C. Vancouver, British Columbia Brian Sykes, O.C. Edmonton, Alberta William G. Tholl, O.C. National Capital Region (Ottawa-Gatineau), Canada Harvey D. Voldeng, O.C. Ottawa, Ontario Ian E. Wilson, O.C. Ottawa, Ontario

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Renée April, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Luigi Aquilini, C.M., O.B.C. Vancouver, British Columbia Renaldo Battista, C.M. Montréal, Quebec W. J. Brad Bennett, C.M., O.B.C. Kelowna, British Columbia Susan Benson, C.M. Stratford, Ontario Louise Bradley, C.M. Ottawa, Ontario Joseph Raymond Buncic, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Robert L. Carroll, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Raymond J. Cole, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia Patrick Ralph Crawford, C.M. Winnipeg, Manitoba Aubrey Dan, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Fernand Dansereau, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Thomas Ralston Denton, C.M., O.M., C.D. Winnipeg, Manitoba Claire Deschênes, C.M. Québec, Quebec Sara Louise Diamond, C.M., O.Ont. Toronto, Ontario Michel Dumont, C.M., O.Q. Montréal, Quebec Edna Agnes Ekhivalak Elias, C.M., O.Nu. Kugluktuk, Nunavut Mitch Garber, C.M. Montréal, Quebec H. Roger Garland, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Frank Giustra, C.M.,O.B.C. Vancouver, British Columbia Mark Byron Godden, C.M. Winnipeg, Manitoba Chan Hon Goh, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia Jean-Paul Grappe, C.M., C.Q. Montréal, Quebec V. Tony Hauser, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Eric Garth Hudson, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Andy Jones, C.M. St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador Gertrude Steiger Kearns, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Perry R. W. Kendall, C.M., O.B.C. Victoria, British Columbia Keith I. Knott, C.M. Curve Lake, Ontario Paul C. LaBarge, C.M. Ottawa, Ontario Suzanne Labarge, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Reginald Leach, C.M., O.M. Riverton, Manitoba Walter J. Learning, C.M., O.N.B Fredericton, New Brunswick Keith MacPhail, C.M. Calgary, Alberta Bennett McCarty, C.M., Fredericton, New Brunswick David McLean, C.M. Winnipeg, Manitoba The Honourable Joseph Robert Nuss, C.M., Q.C. Montréal, Quebec C. Michael O'Brian, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia Hanna Maria Pappius, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Linda Rabin, C.M. Montréal, Quebec Claude Raymond, C.M. Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec Chaim M. Roifman, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Nicholas Saul, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Donald R. M. Schmitt, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Brenda Harris Singer, C.M. Toronto, Ontario Donna M. Slaight, C.M. Toronto, Ontario John Warren Sleeman, C.M. Guelph, Ontario A. Britton Smith, C.M., M.C., C.D., Q.C. Kingston, Ontario Dorothy E. Smith, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario Michael Dixon Smith, C.M. Fortune, Prince Edward Island Howard Timothy Lee Soon, C.M. Kelowna, British Columbia J. David Spence, C.M. London, Ontario Matthew Teitelbaum, C.M. Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America James W. Treliving, C.M. Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario The Honourable Allan H. Wachowich, C.M., A.O.E., Q.C. Edmonton, Alberta John Wade, C.M. Winnipeg, Manitoba The Honourable Karen Merle Weiler, C.M. Toronto, Ontario

RECIPIENTS' CITATIONS

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

IAIN BAXTER&, C.C., O.Ont., O.B.C.

Windsor, Ontario

For his prolific career as a conceptual artist and educator, and for his enduring contributions that have defined Canadian contemporary art.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Robert Phelan Langlands, C.C.

Montréal, Quebec and Princeton, New Jersey, United States of America

For his revolutionary contributions to the field of mathematics, notably as the founder of the Langlands Program, which has pushed boundaries and inspired mathematicians worldwide.

Alanis Obomsawin, C.C., G.O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

For her enduring commitment to recognizing and preserving Indigenous history and culture as an acclaimed filmmaker.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Buffy Sainte-Marie, C.C.

Craven, Saskatchewan

For her multi-dimensional contributions to music, visual arts and education, and for her continued support for Indigenous rights and environmental activism.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Donald McNichol Sutherland, C.C.

Saint John, New Brunswick

For his sustained contributions to the motion picture industry before a global audience and for his championing of social issues.

This is a promotion within the Order.

HONORARY OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Marie Ann Battiste, O.C.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Unama'ki, Mi'kma'ki (Cape Breton Island)

For her foundational contributions to Indigenous education, and for her commitment to the revitalization of Indigenous languages and traditional knowledge in Canada.

This is an honorary appointment.

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Ric Esther Bienstock, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For her commitment to raising awareness of global events and conflicts through film, and for her exceptional representation of the Canadian documentary-making tradition on the international stage.

Ronnie Burkett, O.C.

Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario

For his superlative artistry and craft in theatre as one of Canada's pre-eminent dramatic puppeteers.

Elizabeth Cannon, O.C.

Calgary, Alberta

For her remarkable contributions to science, technology and academia in Canada, notably as an engineer and university administrator.

Gordon R. Diamond, O.C., O.B.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his steadfast leadership in business and for his philanthropic support for causes related to health care, education and social services.

John England, O.C.

Edmonton, Alberta

For his extensive contributions to Arctic science and for his steadfast environmental advocacy.

Graham Fraser, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his leadership as a journalist and academic, and for his contributions to bilingualism as Canada's commissioner of Official Languages.

Rémy Girard, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his achievements as a versatile film, television and theatre actor, in English and French, and for his dedication to various charitable causes.

Eldon C. Godfrey, O.C.

Calgary, Alberta

For his prodigious contributions to the sport of diving, as a judge, official and volunteer in Canada and abroad, and for his commitment to promoting Canadian sporting values on the international stage.

Moya Marguerite Greene, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For her vision and leadership at the helm of some of Canada's most iconic institutions.

Lisa LaFlamme, O.C., O.Ont.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to journalism and news broadcasting, and for her support for and promotion of human rights.

Marion Lewis, O.C.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For her inexhaustible devotion to research and for her seminal contributions to the prevention and treatment of Rh disease.

James A. O'Reilly, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions as a jurist, for his advancement and protection of Indigenous rights and self-governance, and for his profound effect on the practice of Aboriginal law in Canada.

Arthur J. Ray, O.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions as a historical geographer and expert witness in Aboriginal land claims.

Lotfollah Shafai, O.C.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his fundamental contributions to the fields of electromagnetics and antenna and satellite development, which have led to renowned advancements in the telecommunications industry.

Martin Hayter Short, O.C.

Hamilton, Ontario

For his extensive and multi-faceted contributions to the entertainment industry as an acclaimed television, film and stage actor.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Peter Suedfeld, O.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his groundbreaking research on the psychological impacts of extreme environments and stressors on human behaviour.

Brian Sykes, O.C.

Edmonton, Alberta

For his pioneering contributions to the field of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and for his commitment to education and science.

William G. Tholl, O.C.

National Capital Region (Ottawa-Gatineau), Canada

For his exceptional commitment to advancing health care in Canada, notably through his visionary leadership of some of the country's largest health organizations.

Harvey D. Voldeng, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his innovative research on soybean cultivars and for his substantial contributions to Canadian agriculture and the economy.

Ian E. Wilson, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his sustained leadership in the development and accessibility of public archives, and for his published works on history, heritage and information management.

This is a promotion within the Order.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Renée April, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For her costume designs for film and television and for her mentorship in her field.

Luigi Aquilini, C.M., O.B.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions to the Canadian economic sector as a business leader and for his donations to numerous charitable causes.

Renaldo Battista, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his pivotal role in the revitalization of provincial and national public health.

W. J. Brad Bennett, C.M., O.B.C.

Kelowna, British Columbia

For his community involvement in and philanthropic commitment to improving the Okanagan Valley's educational and medical landscapes.

Susan Benson, C.M.

Stratford, Ontario

For her extensive contributions to Canadian theatre as an esteemed set and costume designer, notably with the Stratford Festival.

Louise Bradley, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For her commitment to advancing mental health care for Canadians, notably at the helm of the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

Joseph Raymond Buncic, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his pioneering contributions to the field of pediatric neuro-ophthalmology, notably through his mentorship of multiple generations of pediatric eye specialists.

Robert L. Carroll, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his academic leadership and contributions to his field as Canada's pre-eminent vertebrate paleontologist.

Raymond J. Cole, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his skilful pairing of architecture and environmental sustainability, and for his leadership in the field.

Patrick Ralph Crawford, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his long-lasting contributions as a clinician, educator and historian in the field of dentistry.

Aubrey Dan, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his achievements in finance, and for his philanthropic contributions to health care, education and the arts.

Fernand Dansereau, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his films and documentaries that have inspired social change, his scripts for television serials and his contributions to the professional development of the next generation.

Thomas Ralston Denton, C.M., O.M., C.D.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For tirelessly advocating on behalf of refugees and immigrants, and for championing the private sponsorship community.

Claire Deschênes, C.M.

Québec, Quebec

For her contributions to mechanical engineering research and teaching, and for championing women in science and engineering.

Sara Louise Diamond, C.M., O.Ont.

Toronto, Ontario

For her visionary leadership as an academic administrator, educator and researcher in the field of art and design.

Michel Dumont, C.M., O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

For his prolific career in theatre, on television and in film, and for his tireless promotion of Quebec dramatic arts.

Edna Agnes Ekhivalak Elias, C.M., O.Nu.

Kugluktuk, Nunavut

For her contributions to preserving Nunavut's linguistic and cultural heritage, and for her political leadership.

Mitch Garber, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions as an innovative entrepreneur, and for his active governance and philanthropic commitment to education, health and culture.

H. Roger Garland, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his influential leadership in business, and for his significant contributions to numerous art and health care institutions.

Frank Giustra, C.M., O.B.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his impactful contributions to business and to international humanitarian initiatives addressing global crises and development.

Mark Byron Godden, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his creative contributions as a dancer and as a choreographer for many great Canadian dance companies.

Chan Hon Goh, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For her excellence in ballet as a principal dancer, artistic director and cultural ambassador.

Jean-Paul Grappe, C.M., C.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

For his contributions to gastronomy as a culinary creator, teacher and author, and for his dedication to the future of the agri-food sector.

V. Tony Hauser, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his achievements as a portrait photographer and for his dedication to social causes around the world.

Eric Garth Hudson, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his unique musical contributions and for his mentorship of many emerging artists over the past 60 years.

Andy Jones, C.M.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his contributions and achievements as a comedian, director and author who celebrates his province's culture and traditions.

Gertrude ger Kearns, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to preserving and understanding Canadian war history as a contemporary artist.

Perry R. W. Kendall, C.M., O.B.C.

Victoria, British Columbia

For his leadership in the public health sphere both in British Columbia and across the country, notably as an advocate for harm reduction and as a champion for Indigenous health.

Keith I. Knott, C.M.

Curve Lake, Ontario

For his cultural vision and civic leadership of the Anishinaabe community of Curve Lake.

Paul C. LaBarge, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

For his dedication to supporting heritage, health, business and educational causes, most notably the Trans Canada Trail.

Suzanne Labarge, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her exceptional business leadership, and for her volunteerism and generous philanthropy.

Reginald Leach, C.M., O.M.

Riverton, Manitoba

For his contributions to the sport of hockey and for his commitment to promoting the role of sport in building healthy communities.

Walter J. Learning, C.M., O.N.B

Fredericton, New Brunswick

For his leadership in shaping and expanding the scope of theatre in New Brunswick and across Canada, notably as an artistic director.

Keith MacPhail, C.M.

Calgary, Alberta

For his achievements as a business leader and for his philanthropic contributions to health, education and sport initiatives.

Bennett McCarty, C.M.,

Fredericton, New Brunswick

For his leadership in aircraft maintenance regulations and for unifying aviation industry professionals.

David McLean, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his musical mastery of Delta and Chicago blues, and for his mentorship of Canadian musicians.

The Honourable Joseph Robert Nuss, C.M., Q.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For his lifelong commitment to justice, and for supporting Montréal's Jewish community.

C. Michael O'Brian, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For his leadership in business, and for his regional and provincial philanthropic commitment to arts and culture.

Hanna Maria Pappius, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For her contributions to neurochemistry as a researcher and professor at the Montreal Neurological Institute.

Linda Rabin, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For her sustained commitment to the world of choreography and as a leader of contemporary dance education for generations of dancers.

Claude Raymond, C.M.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec

For his vital role in the development of baseball in Quebec, and for his decades of community engagement.

Chaim M. Roifman, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his advancements to the field of immunology, notably in the diagnosis and management of pediatric primary immunodeficiency.

Nicholas Saul, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his innovative vision and leadership as president and CEO of Community Food Centres Canada.

Donald R M. Schmitt, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For his rehabilitation of iconic heritage buildings and for his sustainable architectural designs.

Brenda Harris Singer, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions to advancing the well-being of people living with mental illness in Canada, notably as the founder of a renowned, community-based recovery centre in Toronto.

Donna M. Slaight, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her commitment to volunteerism and philanthropy in mental health and human rights.

John Warren Sleeman, C.M.

Guelph, Ontario

For establishing one of Canada's most successful breweries, and for his exemplary community involvement.

A. Britton Smith, C.M., M.C., C.D., Q.C.

Kingston, Ontario

For his leadership in business and for his transformational philanthropy.

Dorothy E. Smith, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario

For extending the boundaries of traditional sociology to incorporate a feminist perspective, and for developing institutional ethnography.

Michael Dixon Smith, C.M.

Fortune, Prince Edward Island

For his contributions as a chef, entrepreneur and champion of local foods, as well as for his efforts to develop regional tourism.

Howard Timothy Lee Soon, C.M.

Kelowna, British Columbia

For his leading role in shaping, expanding and elevating British Columbia's wine industry.

J. David Spence, C.M.

London, Ontario

For his contributions to our understanding of atherosclerosis and to the prevention of stroke.

Matthew Teitelbaum, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America

For his sustained leadership in the arts, notably in the transformation of the Art Gallery of Ontario.

James W. Treliving, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario

For his outstanding leadership in North America's restaurant industry, as well as for his entrepreneurial mentorship and community engagement.

The Honourable Allan H. Wachowich, C.M., A.O.E., Q.C.

Edmonton, Alberta

For his lifelong commitment to the law, and for his dedicated service to his community as an engaged citizen and volunteer with multiple charitable initiatives.

John Wade, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his contributions to medical education and practice in Canada, notably for his advocacy for patient safety and quality improvement in health care.

The Honourable Karen Merle Weiler, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

For her lifelong service to family law as a lawyer and federal judge.

ORDER OF CANADA BACKGROUNDER

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. The Order recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

Motto and Levels

The Order of Canada's motto is DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). Her Majesty The Queen is the Sovereign of the Order, and the governor general is the chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.

Companion – Post-nominal: C.C.

recognizes national pre-eminence or international service or achievement;

Officer – Post-nominal: O.C.

recognizes national service or achievement; and

Member – Post-nominal: C.M.

recognizes outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.

Insignia Description

The insignia of the Order is a stylized snowflake of six points, with a red annulus at its centre which bears a stylized maple leaf circumscribed with the motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"), surmounted by the Royal Crown. It is struck in fine silver and is composed of three individual pieces: the snowflake, annulus and maple leaf. The colour is added by hand through a unique application of opaque and translucent enamel.

The design of the insignia of the Order of Canada dates from 1967, and is credited to Bruce Beatty, C.M., S.O.M., C.D. The technical drawings used by the Royal Canadian Mint in this new generation of the insignia were developed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority at the Chancellery of Honours, part of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. The insignia is manufactured by the Mint at its Ottawa facility.

Eligibility

All Canadians are eligible for the Order of Canada, with the exception of federal and provincial politicians and judges while in office. The Order's constitution permits non-Canadians to be considered for honorary appointments. Members of the Royal Family, governors general and their spouses are appointed in the extraordinary category. There are no posthumous appointments.

Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievement, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada. Usually, promotions are considered five years after the first appointment.

Nominations

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as a candidate for appointment to the Order of Canada. Appointments are made on the recommendations of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of Canada. Members of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada reflect the diversity and excellence in Canadian society. Certain members are appointed by virtue of their office; others are appointed for a fixed term to achieve a balanced representation of the various regions of the country.

For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/honours.

