WHITEHORSE, YT, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, the Government of Canada is focusing on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient Canada. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by global tariffs will receive support to help them adapt, retrain and succeed, as a result of a partnership agreement announced today by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Jen Gehmair, Yukon's Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Culture.

Specifically, over $1.5 million over three years will be invested through the new Canada–Yukon Workforce Tariff Response to support workers and employers in the construction, transportation and mining sectors, as well as other workers and employers directly and indirectly affected by tariffs and global market shifts. This new funding will help up to 200 workers in Yukon build new skills and seize emerging opportunities.

Supports will be delivered through the Yukon's employment and training network funded through the Labour Market Development Agreements. This will ensure timely, local, and personalized support for workers who may benefit from retraining or employment assistance as they transition into new opportunities, including:

unemployed workers seeking to gain new skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Work-Sharing agreements, so that they may upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and

employed workers seeking new skills to improve their resiliency within companies directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts or their supply chains, or within communities that rely heavily on those companies, such as single-industry communities.

Implementation of the partnership agreement will leverage both existing and new or enhanced mechanisms and will benefit from the input of labour and business representatives. Coordinating directly with impacted businesses to protect jobs and strengthening data‑sharing will give tariff‑affected workers and those in Work‑Sharing agreements improved opportunities for upskilling or retraining in a changing economic landscape.

This transformative new approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and Yukon to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

-- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Yukoners are known for being resilient and innovative, adapting to change and rising to unique challenges. Our territory's workforce lives up to this reputation, as it navigates shifts in the global economy. By supporting workers impacted by ongoing tariffs, we are helping them continue to succeed professionally while contributing to economic diversification. I want to thank Minister Hajdu and the Government of Canada for their support in building our Yukon labour force to meet the challenges of the day."

-- The Honourable Jen Gehmair, Yukon's Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Culture

"In a rapidly changing global economy, our focus is on equipping workers with the skills they need to succeed – today and in the future. Through this new Canada-Yukon partnership, we are working closely with labour and industry partners to support workers to retrain and upskill so they can step into new opportunities in key sectors like construction, transportation, and mining. This will strengthen the Yukon's workforce, bolster our flexibility and help communities grow for the long term."

-- Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

Quick facts

Through the Canada–Yukon Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and Yukon are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests nearly $6 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements in the Yukon, which support training and employment services for approximately 700 people each year, including: 200 people who secure employment within about 6 months of receiving support; 250 youth (15 to 29 years old); 200 mid-career workers (35 to 54 years old); and 400 workers from the trades, including 200 apprentices.



At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including Major Projects, Build Canada Homes, and the Defence Industrial Strategy.

As of March 2026, the Yukon's unemployment rate stands at 3.9%."

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Saskrita Shrestha, Manager, Marketing and Communications, 867-332-8076, [email protected]