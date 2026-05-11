GATINEAU, QC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Jen Gehmair, Yukon's Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Culture, Minister of the Public Service Commission, and Minister responsible for the Yukon Liquor Corporation, will be in Whitehorse to announce funding to help workers in the Yukon build new skills and seize emerging opportunities.

The ministers will be accompanied by Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026



Time: 10:00 a.m. YST



Place: Jim Smith Building Foyer 2071 Second Avenue Whitehorse, Yukon

Notes for media:

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Saskrita Shrestha, Manager of Marketing and Communications, Yukon Economic Development, Tourism and Culture, [email protected]