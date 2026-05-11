CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada needs an efficient, sustainable, and reliable transportation system to stay competitive. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in strategic infrastructure projects at Canadian ports and green shipping corridors.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon, announced an investment of up to $14.3 million for Charlottetown Harbour Authority, Inc. under the Green Shipping Corridor Program Clean Ports stream.

The project includes funding to install shore power infrastructure at Port Charlottetown, enabling ocean-going vessels to turn off their engines while berthed and connect to the local electrical grid, reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Transportation accounts for about 25% of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, making it a key sector in Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.

By investing in modern port infrastructure and clean marine technologies, the Government of Canada is strengthening supply chains, reducing emissions, and building a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable transportation system Canadians can rely on.

Quote

"Canada's marine transportation system must be efficient, reliable, and sustainable to support a strong and competitive economy. Through the Green Shipping Corridor Program's Clean Ports stream, we are investing in projects across the country, from shore power in Charlottetown to innovative solutions that reduce emissions and modernize our ports. These investments will help decarbonize the marine sector and build a cleaner future for Canadians."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Cutting emissions takes real infrastructure – and shore power is a big part of that. Port Charlottetown is a favorite stop for our guests, and investments like this help secure its future for years to come. It's been a true team effort across government, our port partners and maritime to drive this kind of meaningful progress for both our industry and for the local community."

Beth Bodensteiner

President of Holland America Line

"This investment represents a transformational step forward for Port Charlottetown and Prince Edward Island as we continue advancing cleaner, more sustainable cruise infrastructure. By 2030, more than five marquee ports across the Canada New England itinerary are expected to offer shore power capabilities, reflecting the cruise industry's transition toward lower-emission operations and more sustainable port communities. Shore power is a critical investment in the future of our port, supporting the decarbonization of cruise operations while advancing Prince Edward Island's broader environmental and green energy initiatives. This project represents our commitment to responsible growth, innovation, and building a more sustainable future for our waterfront and community."

Mike Cochrane

CEO of Port Charlottetown

Quick facts

Transportation is Canada's second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and accounts for one quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

The Green Shipping Corridor Program provides funding for projects that contribute to the establishment of green shipping corridors and the decarbonization of the marine sector along the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, and Canada's East and West Coasts.

The Green Shipping Corridor Program aims to: address the emissions impact of marine shipping on surrounding communities and ecosystems help accelerate the launch of the next generation of clean ships invest in shore power technology prioritize low-emission and low-noise vessels at ports

In 2021, Canada signed the Clydebank Declaration to support the establishment of green shipping corridors - zero-emission maritime routes between two or more ports. Canada pledged to establish partnerships, with participation from ports, operators, and others, to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping sector and its fuel supply through green shipping corridors.

In 2023, G7 members pledged to support the establishment of at least 14 green shipping corridors by the middle of this decade which led the Government of Canada to establish the $149.7 million Green Shipping Corridor Grant and Contribution Program that same year.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine TorresPress Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]