QUÉBEC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Mr. Steven Guilbeault, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada and Mr. Benoit Charrette, Minister of the Ministry of Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Laurentides Region, confirm their commitment to expand the Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park to nearly 4,500km2, as well as the preliminary study area for the proposed Anticosti-Mingan marine park of nearly 14,000km2, which will be submitted for consultation. Ultimately, Quebec's network of protected marine areas would reach nearly 19%.

These two initiatives testify to the effective collaboration and leadership of the governments of Canada and Quebec in marine conservation on the Quebec territory, while reflecting a vision that combines the conservation of natural environments, the strengthening of local and regional economies, as well as the preservation of access to nature for present and future generations.

Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park

The official description of the new marine park area will be determined on the basis of the proposal presented for public consultation. The marine park could therefore have a total surface area of around 4,500 km2, so 3.6 times its current size, which corresponds to around nine times the surface area of the island of Montreal. Ultimately, this marine park will protect around 2.9% of Quebec's marine environment.

The expansion of the Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park will significantly enhance the protection of the St. Lawrence Estuary's ecosystems, which are home to an exceptional biodiversity, including many species of marine mammals, birds, and fish. Several susceptible coastal habitats, such as tidal marshes, will now be integrated into the marine park. Through discovery and educational activities, the project will also showcase the St. Lawrence's heritage, while supporting the maintenance and development of a sustainable tourism offer.

Preliminary Study Area for the Anticosti-Mingan Marine Park Project

In addition, the ministers announced that the preliminary study area for the Anticosti-Mingan Marine Park project could cover nearly 14,000 km2, mainly in the marine portion between the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve and Anticosti Island, representing 29 times the surface area of the island of Montreal.

This project could represent a conservation gain of 8.4% in terms of Quebec's protected marine area by 2030. In the next steps, the governments of Canada and Quebec will meet with stakeholders, including First Nations and coastal communities, regional and municipal organizations, fishers, mariculturists, research groups and local businesses, to gather their opinions and their comments on this future conservation project.

Quotes

"The expansion of the Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park is a crucial step towards the protection of Quebec's marine biodiversity. Together with the Anticosti-Mingan marine park project, these two projects demonstrate our government's commitment to protecting forever more of our marine and coastal areas across the country. In 2015, less than 1% of these areas were protected. Today, we are approaching 17%. Our government is proud to work with the Quebec government and Indigenous communities to protect more of our magnificent territory for present and future generations."

The honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Not only are these two initiatives essential to better preserve the rich biodiversity of the St. Lawrence and the Anticosti-Mingan area, but they are also a great opportunity to showcase these unique natural gems. In addition to increasing the socio-economic benefits for our regions affected by these conservation projects, we are making the richness of Quebec's marine life more accessible for the public. Our government is very proud of the collaboration of all our partners, as well as the people and organizations who contribute to the preservation of our marine environments."

Benoit Charette,

Minister of the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Key Facts:

Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park Expansion Project: The fall 2024 public consultation was very well attended. Participants were able to give their opinions both online and in person. In total, 776 surveys were done, 45 briefs were submitted, and five consultations events were held. The Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park is a marine protected area created in 1998 by a federal and Quebec legislation establishing a joint protection status. It was co-managed by Parks Canada, the MELCCFP, and the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq). Collaboration is the key to the success of this marine protected area. The Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park relies on a coordinating committee made up of representatives from regional county municipalities bordering the park, the Essipit Innu First Nation, the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation, as well as representatives from the science and education communities. The public and stakeholders concerned will have the opportunity to continue contributing to the project by expressing their vision of the expanded marine park during the management plan exercise that will be undertaken as soon as the expansion becomes official. The opinions gathered during the public consultations held in fall 2024 show that there is a consensus on the expansion project and strong support for the proposed area. The ministers have released a report summarizing all the opinions received during public consultations on the Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park Expansion Project. The connection between the two shores of the St. Lawrence Estuary, as well as the inclusion of the beluga's entire critical habitat, were very well received. It will be officially expanded once a decree from the members of cabinet of the Government of Quebec and an order of the Governor in Council for the Government of Canada have come into force.

Anticosti-Mingan Marine Park Project: The preliminary study area for the Anticosti-Mingan marine park project is characterized by its oceanographic, ecological, and cultural richness. The creation of a marine protected area would protect the seascape between the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve and Anticosti Island, where a national park, a biodiversity reserve, and ecological reserves protect the designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. The proposed boundaries of the preliminary study area correspond to the high-water mark but exclude all islets and islands. They also exclude all the existing marine facilities, including wharves, marinas, and harbours. Existing harbour facilities at Havre-Saint-Pierre , Port-Menier , and Baie-Johan-Beetz , amongst others, would not be included in this project. Finally, this project would give permanent legal status to the Jacques-Cartier protected area reserve, which overlaps with a marine sanctuary.



