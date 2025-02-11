LÉVIS, QC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec announce a joint investment of $1,087,075 for the Société de Transport de Lévis (ST Lévis) to carry out six projects aimed at improving infrastructure and rolling stock maintenance, as well as paratransit management.

The $681,357 in funding from the Government of Canada and $405,718 from the Government of Quebec will be used to acquire an automated call system to improve paratransit operations, and a new computer-assisted maintenance management system. In addition, these funds will be used to help electrify ST Lévis service vehicles, notably those used for bus shelter maintenance. Finally, 24 single and double bus shelters will be added to the existing ones to enhance user comfort by protecting them from inclement weather.

These projects are implemented through the Programme d'aide aux immobilisations en transport en commun administered by the Société de financement des infrastructures locales du Québec (SOFIL), in collaboration with the ministère des Transports du Québec. This program is financed, in part, by transfers from the federal government through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

"Investing in public transit means investing in sustainable solutions for the future of our communities here in Quebec and in Canada. The investment by the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec in Lévis will ensure the long-term viability of our service offering by creating an innovative equipment management system and guaranteeing reliable public transit for the population."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, MP for Québec, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The investment announced today contributes to the development of public and paratransit services in the City of Lévis. As a government, we are pleased to support transit companies, particularly when it comes to electrifying their equipment or modernizing their practices. This type of project promotes sustainable transportation and its long-term viability, as well as giving everyone access to a more efficient travel service."

Geneviève Guilbault, MNA for Louis-Hébert, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"Once again, this is a fine demonstration of the government's commitment to supporting the development of public transit! We know that when it comes to choosing a mode of transportation, people want comfort, simplicity and frequency. This financial assistance is a great boost for the Société de transport de Lévis, enabling us to provide an even more efficient service, better adapted to the needs of our fellow citizens who use public transit!"

Bernard Drainville, MNA for Lévis, Minister of Education and Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region

"This is another example of our government's support taking shape. Thanks to this investment, residents of Greater Lévis will be able to get to work or to their leisure activities in an even safer, more inclusive and sustainable way."

Martine Biron, MNA for Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I would like to emphasize the importance of the government's investment in the SOFIL program. This program plays an essential role in providing financial support for public transit infrastructure projects, thereby contributing to sustainable mobility in our communities."

Stéphanie Lachance, MNA for Bellechasse

Quick Facts

The federal government's funding comes from the Canada Community-Building Fund, formerly known as the federal Gas Tax Fund.

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of funding provided twice-a-year to provinces and territories, who in turn deliver this funding to local governments for local infrastructure priorities.

SOFIL's main objective is to provide financial support to transit authorities in carrying out their capital projects required for the organization and operation of public transit services, and to promote the maintenance, improvement and development of their equipment and infrastructure.

For the 2019-2024 period, the program has a budget of $1.6 billion , of which $792.4 million comes from the Government of Canada and $791.1 million from the Government of Quebec .

, of which comes from the Government of and from the Government of . The Quebec government's contribution is financed by a portion of the revenues from registration fees on large-displacement motor vehicles, and by a portion of the revenues from the Fonds des réseaux de transport terrestre. The federal government's contribution comes from the Canada Community-Building Fund.

