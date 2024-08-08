Governments of Canada and Ontario Enhance Capacity to Plant Trees and Strengthen Ecosystems

GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Tree-planting efforts across Canada are playing a large part in tackling the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Diverse forests have many benefits: they capture the carbon in growing trees to reduce emissions and help in the fight against climate change; they help regulate hot temperatures in cities; they reduce the threats posed by wildland fires and flooding; and they support human health by creating more green spaces for recreational activities and helping Canadians connect with nature. By planting the right tree species in the right places, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working toward a greener and more resilient future for our forests and communities for generations to come.

Parliamentary Secretary Marc G. Serré announces a joint investment of more than $61 million to launch a new tree-planting program in Ontario’s Crown forestland through 2026. (CNW Group/Natural Resources Canada)

Today, Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; and Nolan Quinn, Ontario's Associate Minister of Natural Resources, announced a joint investment of more than $61 million to launch a new tree-planting program in Ontario's Crown forestland through 2026.

The program will see Ontario and Canada provide equal funding for silvicultural activities — including site preparation and tree planting — to strengthen ecosystems in areas with little or no tree cover, including areas disturbed by forest fires. This tree planting initiative complements trees planted by forest managers to regenerate forests following harvesting activities and should enable the planting of approximately 60 million trees by the end of the program, depending on the availability of suitable Crown forestland and the range of projects identified by Ontario's forest managers.

The 2 Billion Trees program is part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. Tree planting helps to clean the air, keep neighborhoods cool in the summer, create jobs, and fight climate change while protecting nature. By working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non- and for-profit organizations, and Indigenous Peoples, Canada is ensuring a strong, healthy future for generations, supporting the government's broader climate goals including those related to biodiversity, climate mitigation and the National Adaptation Strategy.

Quotes

"Trees are essential to our lives: they clean the air we breathe, the shade they provide makes our urban spaces more enjoyable, they give new habitats for wildlife, and they help us adapt to our changing climate. The funding announced today will play an important role in bringing these benefits to Ontarians and will help achieve our federal government's ambitious goal of planting two billion trees over the next decade. Through this project, we are showing how collaborative work between federal and provincial governments can ensure that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time for the benefit of all Canadians."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will not only help tackle climate change but also support the expansion of Canada's forests and the restoration of important habitats, all while ensuring there is cleaner air and sustainable jobs in communities across Canada. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting Ontario to manage Crown forestland that will benefit Canadians for years to come."

Marc G. Serré

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

"Forests support our environment, provide recreation and sustain a strong economy. Ontario is partnering with the federal government to help ensure our Crown forests remain healthy, diverse and productive for years to come. This investment presents new opportunities for forest managers to plant more trees, create jobs and enhance Ontario's reputation as a world leader in sustainable forest management."

The Honourable Nolan Quinn

Ontario's Associate Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has been engaging directly with individual organizations across the country to plant trees over 10 years to help meet the Government of Canada's commitment to planting two billion trees. Working closely with territories and provinces on shared planting plans is vital to support local communities and enable further tree planting as they manage 90 percent of Canada's forested land. With this agreement, Canada and Ontario are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social and environmental benefits for communities through tree planting.

has been engaging directly with individual organizations across the country to plant trees over 10 years to help meet the Government of commitment to planting two billion trees. Working closely with territories and provinces on shared planting plans is vital to support local communities and enable further tree planting as they manage 90 percent of forested land. With this agreement, and are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social and environmental benefits for communities through tree planting. Work is well underway on finalizing additional agreements with provinces and territories to plant more trees across Canada .

. The 2 Billion Trees program collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the program conducts site visits and will be using remote sensing to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

Related Information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Cindy Caturao, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]