TIMMINS, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - In a rapidly shifting global landscape, we are building One Canadian Economy turbo-charged by major nation-building projects that unleash our natural resources, diversify our products and markets and create hundreds of thousands of high-paying careers for our workers, all while protecting the environment and upholding the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Budget 2025 is the government's plan to confront the challenges of this moment head on. It is a bold and ambitious plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient and resilient to global shocks. At the core of this new strategy is new nation-building infrastructure: ports, mines, trade corridors and other major projects that will unlock our vast natural resources and enable us to sell them to new markets across the country and around the world.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, visited Canada Nickel Company's Crawford Project to highlight the Government of Canada's efforts to build one Canadian economy and build Canada's leadership in the critical minerals sector.

This project is part of the second tranche of projects being referred to the MPO for further review. These new projects will represent more than $56 billion in new investment, create thousands of high-paying careers and build Canada's economic strength for generations. They harness our resources and mobilize our talent to unleash our world-class potential.

The Crawford Project will serve as an anchor of Canada's global leadership in clean industrial materials. Located in the world's second-largest nickel reserve, the Crawford Project will produce high-quality, low-carbon nickel essential for batteries and green steel. With projected emissions 90 percent below the global average and the potential for a net-negative carbon footprint, it represents a model for the future of responsible mining. Canada Nickel is also planning an expansion to commence once mining operations have started, which would include producing other metals such as iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium and chromium; developing a nickel refinery for stainless steel and electric vehicle markets; and planning to construct a stainless steel and alloy production facility. The project is expected to attract $5 billion in investment and could create 4,000 new careers, securing Canada's place at the forefront of the clean economy.

"Canada's future depends on delivery today. By investing in critical minerals and nation-building infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for an economy that is stronger, more resilient and built to lead in a low-carbon world. Projects like Crawford show how Canada can power the clean economy at home and for our allies, create thousands of high-paying careers and do it in a way that respects the environment and Indigenous rights."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We welcome the Government of Canada's urgency in advancing projects of national significance. Today's designation recognizes Crawford as a world-class project, built on strong partnerships with First Nations and local communities at the heart of the Timmins Nickel District and Ontario's Critical Minerals Corridor. Crawford has the potential to be the western world's largest nickel operation, North America's only source of chromium and a key supplier of other critical minerals such as cobalt, platinum and palladium. Supported by substantial regional infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce, Crawford and the Timmins Nickel District are well positioned to rapidly become a cornerstone of North America's critical minerals supply chain for specialty steels, aerospace, defence, batteries and advanced manufacturing."

Mark Selby

Chief Executive Officer, Canada Nickel Company

Agreements supporting the Crawford Mine project are signed with the Mattagami, Matachewan and Flying Post First Nations for early business and employment opportunities, which includes commitments for negotiations on contracting opportunities.

The Taykwa Tagamou Nation has also partnered with Canada Nickel Company to invest $20 million in this project. This investment is in the form of convertible notes, which, if exercised, will give Taykwa Tagamou Nation a meaningful equity stake in the project.

On October 9, 2024, Natural Resources Canada announced a conditionally approved investment of up to $6.8 million through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund for the Crawford Project to inform the mine's electrification and connection to the Ontario electricity grid. This includes: Up to $2.4 million for Transmission Infrastructure Partnerships 1 Limited to advance a transmission line connecting the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project to the Ontario power grid. Up to $4.4 million for Canada Nickel Company Ltd. to conduct studies to inform the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project's electrification plan.

The Major Projects Office (MPO) serves as a single point of contact to get nation-building projects built faster. It advances major projects referred to the Office through a streamlined federal review process, working in partnership with federal departments, provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples and private-sector participants. The MPO's work is guided by an Indigenous Advisory Council to ensure that reconciliation, partnership and Indigenous economic participation are embedded in the way major projects are advanced in Canada.

In September 2025, the Government of Canada announced the first tranche of major projects to be referred to the MPO -- representing $60 billion in investments in nuclear power, LNG, carbon capture, critical minerals and new trade corridors. The government also outlined strategies -- from offshore wind to high-speed rail and a sovereign cloud -- to drive tens of billions in further investments while creating the conditions for a better connected, more productive and ambitious country.

