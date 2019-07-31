Governments of Canada and Ontario Celebrate New Affordable Housing in Simcoe County

VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - More seniors will soon have a place to call home in Simcoe County. The federal and provincial governments are investing $800,000 to create eight new affordable homes in Victoria Harbour through the Canada-Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement.

The units are part of a new three-storey apartment building planned next to the Oakdale Community Centre. Once complete, the building will have 41 new one-bedroom units for seniors and persons with disabilities.

The Simcoe County Housing Corporation (SCHC) will own and operate this new facility. The organization provides affordable housing to seniors, families and individuals in the region. All tenants who live in SCHC buildings pay rent based on their incomes.

Quotes:

"Seniors, like every Canadian, deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the National Housing Strategy we are building new homes in Simcoe County, and all across Canada, ensuring seniors have the opportunity to age safely and remain connected to their communities. We know that when seniors feel safe and can age in place all Canadians benefit." – The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors

"Our government is committed to putting affordable home ownership in reach of more Ontario families and we know that many seniors, in particular, live on fixed incomes. We are proud to help seniors in Simcoe County find a place that meets their needs and their budgets. – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Quick facts:

All units are designed for seniors, with walk-in showers and accessible features. The building is also energy efficient, with high efficiency heating and air-conditioning, extra insulation and triple pane windows.

The governments of Canada and Ontario have partnered together to deliver the IAH program since 2011. Under the IAH, Ontario and the federal government are investing a total of $1.9 billion to improve access to affordable housing across Ontario .

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

