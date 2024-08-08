IQALUIT, NT, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Nunavut have signed a new ten-year agreement for the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) to provide predictable, long-term, and stable funding to communities across the territory. Over the first five years, Nunavut will receive $94.5 million to address local infrastructure priorities.

The renewal of this agreement means that the critical infrastructure that supports housing will continue to be built, maintained, and expanded.

The CCBF has supported major infrastructure projects in Nunavut, including expanding the reservoir in Igloolik to store more water and meet growing demands, constructing a bridge in Coral Harbour, installing artificial turf at Naujaat's arena for use by youth and children, and renovating a community space in Resolute Bay to expand recreational programming for residents.

The Government of Nunavut is also engaging local communities and the Nunavut Association of Municipalities (NAM), a territorial non-governmental organization, to gather feedback on the distribution of CCBF funds.

"This agreement will provide communities across Nunavut with the flexibility to invest in strategic infrastructure projects that help address local priorities. This funding will be essential to building affordable and inclusive communities for residents to live, work, and raise families."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This agreement presents stable and flexible funding to support the well-being of Nunavummiut through the development of community led critical infrastructure projects. This support underscores the importance of collaboration, transparency and informed decision-making in capital investments."

The Honourable David Joanasie, Minister of Community and Government Services, Government of Nunavut

In 2024-2025, Nunavut will receive $18 million in funding through the renewed Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) agreement.

will receive in funding through the renewed Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) agreement. Across Canada , the federal government is renewing CCBF agreements and investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

, the federal government is renewing CCBF agreements and investing over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

Between 2014-2024, the CCBF invested more than $26.2 billion through 19 different project categories in over 3,600 communities across the country, such as public transit, water infrastructure, solid waste management, highways, roads, and bridges.

through 19 different project categories in over 3,600 communities across the country, such as public transit, water infrastructure, solid waste management, highways, roads, and bridges. The renewed CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to increase Canada's housing supply.

