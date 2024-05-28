OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, and the Honourable Barbara Adams, Nova Scotia Attorney General and Minister of Justice, announced the appointment of the Honourable Myra Freeman as the incoming Chair of the Progress Monitoring Committee, beginning June 1, 2024.

Ms. Freeman, who served as Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia and is a member of the Order of Canada, will continue the work begun by Founding Chair Linda Lee Oland, whose one-year term concludes on May 31, 2024.

Under Ms. Oland's leadership, significant steps have been made to establish the Committee and to launch its work of monitoring the progress of the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia to advance the findings from the Final Report of the Mass Casualty Commission. This included developing the Terms of Reference for the Committee with Canada and Nova Scotia, undertaking consultations and then making recommendations to Canada and Nova Scotia on the membership of the Committee, and recently releasing the Committee's Initial Six-Month Update and Monitoring Plan.

Moving forward, the Progress Monitoring Committee will continue to provide general public updates, which will be posted on its website no less than every six months, and an annual report.

"The Honourable Myra Freeman has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the people of Nova Scotia. In her role as Chair of the Progress Monitoring Committee, she will be able to build on that commitment. I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation to Ms. Oland for the leadership and the dedication she has demonstrated throughout her time as the Founding Chair of the Progress Monitoring Committee and to the Committee members for their continued work."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"I am pleased to welcome Ms. Freeman to the role as chair. She understands the impact the mass casualty has had - and continues to have - in our province, and will bring compassion and perspective to the important work of the committee. I want to thank Ms. Oland for her leadership and guidance as Founding Chair of the Progress Monitoring Committee. We will continue to build on the groundwork laid in the first year as we move forward on the recommendations outlined in the Mass Casualty Commission Final Report."

- The Honourable Barbara Adams, Attorney General for Nova Scotia and Minister of Justice

"I am honoured to have been selected as the Incoming Chair for the Progress Monitoring Committee. The Committee has laid a solid foundation in its first year, and I look forward to working with the committee members to build on that important work of monitoring progress made by the Provincial and Federal Governments and the RCMP, and communicating that progress with Nova Scotians and Canadians."

- The Honourable Myra A Freeman, CM, ONS, MSM CD

Incoming Chair, Progress Monitoring Committee

Former Lieutenant Governor, Province of Nova Scotia

The Progress Monitoring Committee was established by Canada and Nova Scotia in September 2023 to provide a mechanism to monitor, report on, create mutual accountability for the two governments, and exchange knowledge and information as Canada and Nova Scotia and others respond to the Final Report from the Mass Casualty Commission.

and in to provide a mechanism to monitor, report on, create mutual accountability for the two governments, and exchange knowledge and information as and and others respond to the Final Report from the Mass Casualty Commission. The Progress Monitoring Committee will hold its next meeting in June.

The Government of Canada issued its response to the Final Report from the Mass Casualty Commission on March 28, 2024 , which outlined the work that has been done to address the recommendations where the federal government can act or lead.

, which outlined the work that has been done to address the recommendations where the federal government can act or lead. Budget 2024 announced $76.7 million over the next five years as well as $10.2 million annually to support community safety and policing actions outlined in the government response, including $3.5 million over three years to support the Progress Monitoring Committee.

