Government reaches tentative agreement with UCCO-SACC-CSN for the Correctional Services Group

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers-Syndicat des Agents Correctionnels du Canada-Confédération des Syndicats Nationaux (UCCO-SACC-CSN) have reached a tentative agreement with the Correctional Services Group. Upon ratification, the 4-year renewed collective agreement will apply to approximately 7,000 employees and will expire on May 31, 2026.

The tentative agreement includes wage enhancements and other benefits for employees. Out of respect for the ratification process underway, the government will not share details of the tentative agreement at this time.

Should this tentative agreement be ratified by members, the government will have reached agreement with 23 bargaining units covering more than 99% of the core federal public service.

Quote

"Correctional Services Group employees work hard every day, and we have worked hard with them at the bargaining table to ensure we reached a positive outcome for these negotiations. This tentative agreement demonstrates that the best agreements are always reached at the bargaining table."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

The 7,000 Correctional Services Group employees work at Correctional Service Canada (CSC). They are primarily involved in:

the custody, control, and correctional influence of inmates in CSC institutions across Canada

the custody and control of detainees in federal holding centres or detention facilities

the training of staff engaged in custodial and correctional work at Staff Colleges and institutions of CSC

