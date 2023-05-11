OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Local 104 for the Police Operations Support (PO) group. Upon ratification, it would apply to approximately 1,050 RCMP civilian members and federal public service employees who support the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) police operations by providing telecommunications and intercept monitoring services.

The tentative agreement would provide general economic increases as well as group-specific increases for employees, until the end of 2025. Once approved, employees can expect to see wage enhancements and other benefits within agreed-to timelines.

The Government of Canada remains committed to reaching collective agreements with all remaining bargaining groups that are fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians.

Quotes

"Both parties came to the table willing to work on key priorities for the Police Operations Support group, and we have reached a tentative agreement that is fair to employees and reasonable for Canadians. I would like to thank CUPE Local 104 for their collaboration at the bargaining table."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

"This is an important day for our employees in the PO Group and the RCMP looks forward to continuing our positive and collaborative working relationship with CUPE Local 104 to advance a shared interest – ensuring our employees are supported so that they can do their best work for Canadians."

- Mike Duheme, RCMP Commissioner

Quick Facts

Telecommunications operators are the first people a caller speaks to when calling 911 or requesting police assistance. They are primarily engaged in planning, developing, conducting or managing telecommunications operations in support of police operations.





Intercept Monitors perform functions pertaining to monitoring and transcribing ongoing wiretap operations. They primarily record, monitor, analyze or transcribe live or pre-recorded intercepted telecommunications.





There are currently 19 negotiation tables still underway as part of the current round of negotiations. In the past months, seven groups have reached tentative collective agreements.

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Monica Granados, Press Secretary, Office of the President, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, [email protected], 343-551-6020; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371, Email: [email protected]