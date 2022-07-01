Today, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, welcomed visitors back to the annual Canada Day Sunrise Event at Signal Hill National Historic Site. Now in its 40 th year, this treasured local tradition welcomes visitors to view the first sunrise in the country, the first of many special events taking place in communities across the country on Canada Day.

Participants also commemorated Memorial Day in Newfoundland and Labrador, with special recognition and remembrance of the heroic sacrifice of the Newfoundland Regiment soldiers at the Battle of the Somme, on July 1, 1916, during the First World War. Out of some 800 soldiers from the regiment who went into battle on that fateful day, only 68 were able to answer roll call the next morning.

Parks Canada's national historic sites share the stories of our nation and provide an opportunity for Canadians to connect with, and learn more about, our diverse history. The Government of Canada offers free admission to Parks Canada's places on July 1. In addition, admission to all Parks Canada's places is free for youth 17 and under every day of the year.

To have a memorable Canada Day and summer, visitors are encouraged to plan their trip in advance to make the most of their Parks Canada experience. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website before they travel, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from Parks Canada employees. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available.

"I invite all Canadians and visitors from around the world to experience the best that Canada has to offer by visiting our national parks and national historic sites on Canada Day. There is no better way to celebrate than to spend the day connecting with nature and learning about our country's rich and varied history. As the summer season begins, I encourage all Canadians to get out and explore locations such as Signal Hill National Historic Site, as they walk in the footsteps of history and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors. Happy Canada Day!"

Joanne Thompson,

Member of Parliament for St. John's East

The Canada Day Sunrise Salute event at Signal Hill National Historic Site originally started in the 1980s by the St. John's Jaycees.

Terra Nova National Park and national historic sites in eastern Newfoundland will be welcoming visitors on Canada Day with free entry.

and national historic sites in eastern will be welcoming visitors on Canada Day with free entry. Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

