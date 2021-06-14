OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to improving road safety in Canada by taking measures to reduce commercial driver fatigue. That is why it has mandated the use of electronic logging devices. They are intended to ensure that commercial drivers stay within their daily driving limit and accurately log their working hours.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the CSA Group will become the second official certification body of electronic logging devices in Canada.

Electronic logging device certification by an official certification body ensures a device is safe, reliable, and approved for use in Canada. Only certified electronic logging devices meet Canadian federal requirements. Electronic logging devices are tamper-resistant and integrated into commercial vehicle engines.

As of June 12, 2021, Transport Canada requires all federally regulated commercial trucks and buses operating in Canada to be equipped with a certified electronic logging device to better track drivers' hours of driving, work, and rest. Progressive enforcement actions to comply with this mandate are now in effect, with no penalties, until June 12, 2022, by all provinces and territories. Enforcement mainly focuses on education and awareness for motor carriers and drivers.

Canada's electronic logging device requirements are the result of longstanding collaboration among all levels of government and industry partners. They also address a Saskatchewan Coroners Service recommendation following the tragic collision involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Quote

"I would like to congratulate CSA Group on becoming a certification body for electronic logging devices. We now have two certification organizations for these devices, which is a win for industry and safety alike. We have worked closely with industry and the provinces and territories on the implementation of these devices. Thanks to our collective efforts, Canadians can have confidence in the enhanced safety benefits these devices will bring. I look forward to seeing electronic logging devices rolling out on our roads in 2021."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport



Quick Facts

With the addition of CSA Group, Canada now has two third-party, accredited bodies that can certify electronic logging devices. FPInnovations – Canada's first third-party accredited group – was announced in fall 2020.

now has two third-party, accredited bodies that can certify electronic logging devices. FPInnovations – first third-party accredited group – was announced in fall 2020. CSA Group's accreditation will now allow more electronic logging device manufacturers to submit their devices for testing and certification.

The provinces and territories and a significant number of industry stakeholders supported creating a third-party certification requirement for electronic logging devices.

Transport Canada's rules for electronic logging devices are positive for industry, align with the United States , and will support economic growth, trade, and transportation on both sides of the border.

rules for electronic logging devices are positive for industry, align with , and will support economic growth, trade, and transportation on both sides of the border. Transport Canada estimates that the mandatory requirement for electronic logging devices will reduce the risk of fatigue-related collisions by approximately 10 per cent.

estimates that the mandatory requirement for electronic logging devices will reduce the risk of fatigue-related collisions by approximately 10 per cent. The use of electronic logging devices also reduces administrative burdens, such as eliminating the need for paper daily logs and reducing the time enforcement officers need to verify regulatory compliance.

