GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to improve crossings in the National Capital Region (NCR) and make progress on its commitment to replace the Alexandra Bridge.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) continues to advance the design planning of a new crossing to replace the Alexandra Bridge.

PSPC has partnered with the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) to provide professional guidance throughout the elaboration of design solutions and ensuring that the new bridge design meets the highest possible design standards and incorporates important considerations that Canadians share.

Through an expression of interest, the RAIC has assembled an Independent Review Panel comprising experts in multiple disciplines. These disciplines include, but are not limited to, Indigenous culture and values, heritage preservation, architecture, engineering and urban planning. The panel will examine design options created by the technical advisor and provide expert advice on critical aspects of the project, including recommendations on the preferred concept design.

The public will be able to participate in the design process through consultations expected to begin in late spring/early summer 2024. Results and feedback received from the public consultations activities will also be shared with the Independent Review Panel for their consideration. Local Indigenous communities will also be consulted throughout the design process.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) will review the recommended design concept as part of its regulatory federal approval authority.

"The Alexandra Bridge is a national historic site in the National Capital Region, connecting communities on both sides of the Ottawa River. The Independent Review Panel will help ensure the new design creates a more reliable and sustainable bridge that also highlights the unique setting of the existing bridge, respects the integrity of the national capital's cultural landscapes, and reflects Canadian values and identity."

"As the principal federal planner in the National Capital Region, the NCC works in collaboration with stakeholders to enhance the natural and cultural character of the National Capital Region. We look forward to the Independent Review Panel's contribution, which will help guide the design elements of the Alexandra Bridge replacement project. This is a unique opportunity to reimagine a vital connection between Ottawa and Gatineau."

"The RAIC is proud to advocate for important issues of society through responsible architecture. The RAIC's purpose is to create a better world for all by empowering Canada's architectural community. Through our work, the organization envisions a strong architectural community that is valued and empowered to create change. In partnership with PSPC, the RAIC has engaged with the support of an Independent Review Panel lead by designated professional advisors to review technical aspects and recommend a preferred concept design for subsequent consideration by the NCC Board of Directors."

The Alexandra Bridge is more than 120 years old and is nearing the end of its lifecycle. Past and present rehabilitations have not improved the overall condition of the structure and despite all this work, the bridge continues to deteriorate, which will continue to result in more frequent closures to perform the necessary rehabilitation and repair work.

To improve transportation between Ontario and Quebec in the NCR, the government mandated the replacement of the Alexandra Bridge in Budget 2019, which was reiterated in the 2021 Mandate letter.

and in the NCR, the government mandated the replacement of the Alexandra Bridge in Budget 2019, which was reiterated in the 2021 Mandate letter. In June 2021 , the NCC's Board of Directors approved the planning and design principles for the replacement of the Alexandra Bridge. The principles provide guidance in the areas of planning, heritage protection, urban design and sustainability.

, the NCC's Board of Directors approved the planning and design principles for the replacement of the Alexandra Bridge. The principles provide guidance in the areas of planning, heritage protection, urban design and sustainability. As previously announced , a technical advisor will continue to support PSPC and the NCC in coordinating and completing a number of economic, heritage and environmental studies, as well as in developing the conceptual designs of the new bridge.

, a technical advisor will continue to support PSPC and the NCC in coordinating and completing a number of economic, heritage and environmental studies, as well as in developing the conceptual designs of the new bridge. While the bridge replacement project continues, PSPC is carrying out repair work to keep the Alexandra Bridge in service and safe for commuters. Work started in fall 2023, and the bridge is currently closed to vehicular traffic. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

