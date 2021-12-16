REGINA, SK, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada is proud to welcome the latest troop of graduates to the ranks of Canada's contingent of over 600 fishery officers. Canada's fishery officers are professionally trained peace officers working in communities across our country to conserve and protect our freshwater and marine fisheries resources and habitats.

In a special ceremony at the University of Regina, 22 graduates from Troop 121 concluded their demanding 15-week training journey which included both classroom and practical training with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Having completed their formal training, the new officers will now undergo 30 months of practical training in Fisheries and Oceans Canada field offices across Canada. In addition to taking part in enforcement activities, they will be working to promote compliance and conservation, as well as public awareness of Canadian fisheries laws and regulations, enforcement, and conservation goals.

Canada's fishery officers are responsible for the enforcement of the Fisheries Act, the Species at Risk Act and the Coastal Fisheries Protection Act, as well as many other acts and regulations relating to fisheries off Canada's three coasts, its inland waters, as well as the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) regulatory area.

"Congratulations to the graduates of the DFO Fishery Officer Career Progression Program. On behalf of all Canadians, thank you for taking up the vital work of conserving and protecting our natural environment. It is partly because of our C&P officers that Canada's ecosystems, and the lifeforms they sustain, will not only survive, but have the chance to regenerate, and be restored to their former abundance."

The Honourable Joyce Murray Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

