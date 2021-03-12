Government of Canada unveils redevelopment concept for Place George-V

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, unveiled to Canadians the concept for the redevelopment of Place George-V and announced that a competitive process had recently been initiated to obtain the services of a company that will further develop this concept, complete the plans and specifications and supervise the worksite while the work is under way.

The Place George-V redevelopment project is the final step in the full development of the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury National Historic Site, following its reconstruction in 2018.

In 2022, a call for tenders will be issued to select the company to redevelop Place George-V. Work will begin in April 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

Beginning in 2023, Place George-V will offer a large, partially grassed and partially paved plaza that will be better suited for major public events. A new commemorative walkway will make it easier to move between the various areas surrounding Place George-V. The four memorials currently spread out around the site will be placed at the centre of this walkway. Residents will also be able to enjoy the street furniture that will be installed there.

The project will be carried out in a sustainable manner, including a heat island reduction strategy and effective rainwater management.

Quotes

"The consultations held last fall allowed us to develop a restoration concept that will allow Place George-V to meet the needs of the general public, the event industry and the military. With the design and call for tenders for the development of the plans and specifications, we are taking important steps closer to the time when we can benefit from an improved version of this historic site."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The redevelopment of this magnificent site will have a very positive impact on the city's aesthetics and will benefit the regional economy. The new Place George-V will allow us to better host our major cultural and sporting events, which are an exceptional showcase for the City of Québec. This is another example of how the Government of Canada is committed to working with its municipal partners to improve its infrastructure for the benefit of all users."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

President of the Treasury Board

"Place George-V is one of the most prominent sites for Québec's tourism sector. It's an asset to the capital due to its commemorative and festive purposes. Combined with the impressive restoration of the Armoury, the redevelopment will complete the site, which will be a remarkable attraction for residents and visitors."

His Worship Régis Labeaume

Mayor of Québec

Quick facts

To develop the restoration concept unveiled today, PSPC consulted with National Defence, the City of Québec and representatives of several major users of the site, such as event and festival promoters, to determine their needs.





Before the fire at the Armoury in 2008, Place George-V was mainly used by National Defence as a commemorative site and for holding ceremonial military events.





Place George-V is closely linked to the Armoury, as recognized by various heritage designations. Following the 2008 fire, the Armoury was rebuilt in 2018, combining heritage and modernity.

Associated links

Restoration of Place George-V

Buyandsell.gc.ca

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

