GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Every day, volunteers go above and beyond to support communities and their country. Their compassion and kindness exemplify the resilience and strength at the heart of Canada.

Tomorrow, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, will recognize the 2020 recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards at a live virtual ceremony. The recipients were selected from hundreds of nominations received from across the country for their outstanding contributions and volunteer efforts. The accessible event will be streamed live on December 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST on Employment and Social Development Canada's YouTube channel, in both official languages and with simultaneous sign language interpretation.

Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize community leaders who have made significant contributions to improving the lives of others. Award recipients are highly engaged in their communities and inspire Canadians to make a difference through volunteering.

A call for nominations is now open, from December 5, 2021, until March 4, 2022, to nominate someone for the 2021 awards.

Quote

"The stories and achievements of our 2020 Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients are truly inspiring, and it is an honour to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments. I also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers from coast to coast to coast who's community spirit and dedication have been especially appreciated and essential for so many of us throughout the pandemic."

-The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

The 2020 call for nominations was open from August 6 to September 30, 2020, and 289 nominations were received.

The national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award is presented to one individual who has demonstrated dedication to volunteering for at least 20 years. The 20 regional awards are awarded to five regional recipients in each of the following categories: Emerging Leader, Business Leader, Community Leader and Social Innovator.

Recipients can be individual volunteers or groups of volunteers, socially responsible businesses, social enterprises, or not-for-profit organizations.

Associated Links

Employment and Social Development Canada YouTube channel

News Release: Government of Canada announces the recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards (August 2021)

Now open: Nominate a volunteer today

Canada's Volunteer Awards Program

For media enquiries, please contact: Margaret Jaques, Senior Communications Advisor, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

