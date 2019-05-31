Government of Canada to Build Affordable Housing in Newcastle for Seniors

Today in Newcastle, Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a $5.1 million financial commitment from the federal government for the Parkview Seniors Lodge.

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of other partners, notably Newcastle Lodge for Senior and Family Dwelling and the Region of Durham, this project by Newcastle Lodge for Senior and Family Dwelling will provide 37 new homes for seniors, 30 of which will be affordable.

Newcastle Lodge for Senior and Family Dwelling has been successfully operating a 43-unit affordable seniors focused apartment residence for the past 36 years. Parkview Seniors Lodge will be an expansion of the exisitng building.

Quotes

"As part of the National Housing Strategy, we are working to improve the lives of seniors in Newcastle and across Canada by building safe and affordable housing that will allow seniors to retire in dignity. That is why we are proud to be supporting the Parkview Seniors Lodge. Seniors are important members of our community. That is why we are returning the age of eligibility for Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) to 65 and increasing the GIS for single seniors." – Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South

"There is a great need for more affordable rental apartments in our community, and Parkview Seniors Lodge in Newcastle is proud and honoured that we have been chosen for CMHC's Co-Investment Funding Program to proceed with the 37-unit addition to our facility, which will allow more of our seniors to stay in the community they love." – Joyce Kufta, Chair of the Parkview Volunteer Board of Directors

Quick Facts

The Parkview Seniors Lodge aims to achieve both energy savings and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 26% compared to the NECB 2015.

The project will have 37 units meant for seniors, 30 of which will be affordable.

10 of the units will be fully accessible.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Valérie Glazer, Press secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Spencer Magee, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

