Today, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, walked together with Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ on ʔapsčiik t̓ašii, participating in a special ceremony to thank those who contributed their expertise to building the pathway, and to welcome and invite visitors to connect to the cultural and environmental wonders of the region. This project is the result of close to $51 million in funding through the Federal Infrastructure Investment Program.

Parks Canada worked together with an Elders' Working Group, made up of Elders from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ; two First Nations who have ḥaḥuułi (traditional territories and homelands) along the path. The elders provided guidance throughout the project and officially named the pathway ʔapsčiik t̓ašii, meaning "going the right direction on the path."

Both Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and YuułuɁiłɁatḥ worked together with Parks Canada to carefully choose the course of ʔapsčiik t̓ašii's footprint. Elders from both First Nations provided the Agency with a set of guiding principles to ensure building the pathway was completed appropriately: hishukish ts'awalk (everything is one), uu-a-thluk (taking care of), and iisaak (respect). With guidance from the Elders' Working Group, a number of environmental, engineering, archaeological, and traditional-use studies were also conducted to ensure the trail design protected sensitive ecological and cultural features. Through this collaborative approach, each partners shared valuable knowledge about the ecology, cultural heritage, and topography of this area.

National parks represent the very best that Canada has to offer, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. Parks Canada is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous peoples to recognize, commemorate, and share Indigenous histories.

"The Government of Canada joins Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ in welcoming visitors to ʔapsčiik t̓ašii; a pathway that will preserve and connect visitors with the rich cultural heritage of the local First Nations. No relationship is more important to the Government of Canada than the one with Indigenous peoples. The close collaboration with the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ is part of our government's ongoing efforts towards reconciliation. This significant federal investment will support local economies and growth in the tourism sector, as the pathway offers a wonderful opportunity to share the beauty, history, and culture of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve for decades to come."

"Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation have worked with Parks Canada in the construction of the new pathway that will connect visitors and local residents with the culture and beauty of the Tla-o-qui-aht traditional territory. We are hopeful that this collaborative project will provide economic, educational, and recreational opportunities for all the parties involved. It is our hope that this beautiful trail will symbolize the benefits and achievements that were made by working collaboratively together to achieve common goals."

"We recognize the hard work and time investment from the trail construction crew, including the effort of Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ citizens, in creating the ʔapsčiik t̓ašii; connecting Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ and Tla-o-qui-aht territory within Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. Having the ability to ride or walk on the trail within the park, in a safe manner that is secure from vehicle traffic, creates a benefit for locals and visitors to actively utilize this resource, enhancing exercise and enjoyment. We are pleased to participate in the official opening of the ʔapsčiik t̓ašii. ƛ̓eekoo."

ʔapsčiik t̓ašii is the new multi-use pathway, located in the ḥaḥuułi—the traditional territories and homelands—of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ. Parks Canada used best practices and innovative strategies to minimize environmental and cultural impacts.

used best practices and innovative strategies to minimize environmental and cultural impacts. ʔapsčiik t̓ašii extends approximately 25 km from the southern to the northern boundary of the Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, providing a forest experience away from the road.

Throughout the ʔapsčiik t̓ašii project, Parks Canada worked together with an Elders' Working Group on the planning, development, and building of the multi-use trail. The support and involvement of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ was integral to the project's success, and this collaboration ensured the pathway presents a complete cultural experience for visitors to Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

The Government of Canada is investing close $103 million to support infrastructure work in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve as part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada.

is investing close to support infrastructure work in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve as part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada. Through infrastructure investments, Parks Canada is protecting and conserving national treasures, while supporting local economies and contributing to growth in the tourism sector.

