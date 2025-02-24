GLACE BAY, NS, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours play a vital role in our community, bringing people together in work and play, while supporting jobs in the fish and seafood industry for over 45,000 Canadians. In addition to Fisheries and Oceans Canada's annual budget of $90 million to upgrade small craft harbours, Budget 2024 announced $463.3 million over three years for the repair and maintenance of small craft harbours, including those damaged by Hurricane Fiona, starting in 2024-25.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to growing the economy to help everyone get ahead, today Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced a $34.1M investment to upgrade, reconstruct, and repair wharfs and other critical harbour infrastructure including electrical upgrades in four Nova Scotia Harbours; Louisbourg, Glace Bay, Upper Whitehead, and Grand Étang. This work will ensure harbours remain safe and operational for local harvesters and recreational users alike.

The fishing industry is vital the economy and a significant source of employment in coastal communities across Canada, and safe, reliable small craft harbours are essential to maintaining harbour operations. Investments announced today will ensure small craft harbours remain safe for harbour users in Nova Scotia while building resiliency to climate change, which is causing more frequent and extreme weather events that can impact harbour infrastructure.

Investments announced today will help ensure functional harbours for Canadians working in the fisheries, aquaculture, construction, and marine engineering sectors, driving job creation and local economic development for years to come.

"As part of Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is ensuring that coastal Canadians have the infrastructure they need, and deserve, to carry out their important job of feeding the world. Investing in small craft harbours not only supports harvesters, but also the processors, exporters and everyone else in the fishing sector. Having safe, reliable and resilient harbours helps create strong local economies."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Small craft harbours are at the heart of our community. Harbours like ours provide jobs and recreation for countless people, and a strong fishing industry means a strong Nova Scotia. I'm proud to be a part of the Government of Canada's investment in these harbours, which is, in turn, an investment in the whole community."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Small craft harbours provide critical support to the commercial fishing industry, which had landings valued at almost $4.7 billion in 2022.

in 2022. Small craft harbours support more than 45,000 jobs within the Canadian commercial fishing industry, as well as many thousands of additional jobs in supporting industries.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours program mandate is to manage and maintain a national network of harbours used by the commercial fishing industry. The program maintains these harbours so that they are safe and accessible for fish harvesters and other users.

The program is responsible for 942 harbours, of which 655 are considered to be essential to the commercial fishing industry.

Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities, which are incorporated, not-for-profit organizations that manage and operate facilities for local users. There are more than 5,000 volunteers in harbour authorities across Canada .

