BRIDGEWATER, NS, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to removing wrecked, abandoned or hazardous vessels that pose a threat of pollution to the environment. Today, Minister Jordan announced another step toward the permanent removal of the vessel Cormorant located in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, and the threat of pollution posed by the vessel.

Following a fair and competitive bid process, a contract has been awarded to RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. of Antigonish, Nova Scotia for the safe dismantling and removal of the Cormorant from the Port of Bridgewater. RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. is a marine construction and demolition company that specializes in ship recycling and other marine contracting. The contract is valued at $1.817 million.

The Coast Guard and RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. will begin to mobilize personnel and equipment as quickly as possible this fall to begin the process of dismantling and removing the vessel. Project completion depends on a number of factors such as the environment and possible hazards on the vessel. More information will be provided as the project progresses.

Under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act that came into effect in July, 2019, the Government is taking action on vessels that pose a threat to the marine environment and communities.

The Cormorant is currently in the care and control of the Canadian Coast Guard.

"This issue of abandoned and derelict vessels is a passion of mine, and the Cormorant vessel has been a personal priority for me both as a community member and a Member of Parliament for years. Our ports are not dumping grounds – they are hubs for community and industry. With the contract awarded, the safe and responsible removal of the Cormorant and the threat of pollution it poses is finally within our sight."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The former HMCS Cormorant was built in 1963. It is 74.7 metres long, 11.9 metres in breadth, and has a displacement of 2,350 long tonnes.

In September 2020 , the Coast Guard issued a Request for Proposals seeking parties able to safely eliminate the threat of pollution posed by the vessel. That process closed on September 28, 2020 .

