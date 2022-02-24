Government of Canada supports youth in Montréal-Nord through a new program to address violence

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Keeping Canadians safe from violence begins with our young people. Helping young Canadians make positive choices, develop their skills and stay in school means they'll be much less likely to become involved in crime. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in crime prevention projects tailored to the needs of youth, through the National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS).

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, and Member of Parliament for Bourassa, Québec, Emmanuel Dubourg, today announced new federal support to help young people avoid lives of crime. With $1.5 million in federal funding, the Un itinéraire pour tous' project - Jeunesse en action Montréal-Nord will make a major difference for youth in that neighbourhood.

The project will create an intervention program for youth, helping them develop skills to live lives free from violence. It will support educational programs that promote non-violent activities, community involvement and the importance of remaining in school. It will also assist parents with support programs for families. Finally, it will fund an awareness campaign on tackling violence in Montréal-Nord.

Quotes

"It is my pleasure to announce our government's investment in the Un itinéraire pour tous crime prevention project. We are committed as ever to implement evidence-based and community-led crime prevention initiatives that are tailored to the needs of youth and their families. Working together, we can make a difference in young people's lives and help keep our communities safe."

— The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Today's announcement highlights the important work that the Jeunesse en action Montréal-Nord is doing to serve our community. I cannot stress enough the importance of giving youth and their families the tools they need to steer them away from a life of crime. The entire community of Montréal-Nord is better served by crime prevention projects like this one."

— Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa, Québec

"Jeunesse en action Montréal-Nord looks to reduce violence among at-risk youth between 6 and 24 years old by using an ecosystem approach to violence prevention. With this approach, we can address risk and delinquency factors. Using individual supports, group workshops and social spaces, this project will allow us to help youth in their area, including parents, families and schools, with their commitment to schooling, to their families and to society. Our community is one of the most vulnerable neighbourhoods in Canada according to the Canadian Index of Multiple Deprivation, which makes it even more vulnerable to violence. This is why we are also organizing, through youth initiatives, large-scale awareness campaigns to involve the whole community in figuring out how to prevent violence. With this project, we hope to strengthen the social safety net of these young people while highlighting the strengths of our community."

— Ousseynou Ndiaye, Director General, Un itinéraire pour tous

Quick Facts

The National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS)'s Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF) supports initiatives that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime and respond to priority crime issues.

The last CPAF Call for Applications closed in October 2021 . The call received 266 applications.

. The call received 266 applications. In fiscal year 2022-23, approximately $12 million in funding will become available through the CPAF.

in funding will become available through the CPAF. The NCPS supports the implementation and evaluation of local, targeted crime prevention initiatives with the objective of developing and sharing knowledge of what works to prevent and reduce crime among priority populations.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Alexander Cohen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]