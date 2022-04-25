Government of Canada supports upgrades at the Riverview Community Centre in Winnipeg

The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced $301,250 in funding for the Riverview Community Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This investment is being made through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, which aims to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure.

In addition to the PrairiesCan funding, the Riverview Community Centre received $100,000 from the City of Winnipeg to upgrade their outdoor rink and recreational spaces. Project activities include pouring pavement, installing rink boards, fencing and lighting. The project will create a renewed outdoor recreational space to host a variety of year-round activities.

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting economic growth on the Prairies through programs and services, which help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger.

"Our government is making investments in projects that will help communities create spaces and memories through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, With today's funding, the Riverview Community Centre, a Winnipeg Centre staple, will continue to bring people together to connect and build shared memories for many years."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Community centres are a vital part of our neighbourhoods. They create spaces for people to gather and make memories over shared experiences. This investment is about creating a space for the residents of Riverview to connect and build a strong community core.

- The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"I'm pleased to see so many of our community centres receive the funding they need to update their facilities and benefit all the people who use them. Community centres play an integral role in building healthy communities. Riverview Community Centre has been a bright light in the middle of the pandemic offering many outdoor activities including outdoor ski trails to help keep Winnipeggers healthy and resilient. They continue to add programming so there is a little something for everyone. I am happy to announce that the City of Winnipeg will partner with Riverview Community Centre and the Government of Canada to contribute $100,000 from the Community Centre Renovation Grant Program to assist with electrical and mechanical upgrades for their rink lighting project."

- Councillor Sherri Rollins, Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry, Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services, and Parks

"We are ecstatic to hear the news that our community centre has received significant funding from the federal and municipal governments. The project will enhance the year round outdoor activities for the Riverview community and surrounding neighbourhoods. The opportunities this project will create for our centre and families is beyond measure."

- Jason Oliver, President, Riverview Community Centre

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PrairiesCan is administering the Fund in Manitoba . With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

