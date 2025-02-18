La Patrie business receives $300,000 in financial assistance from CED.

LA PATRIE, QC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $300,000 for Unik Parquet Inc. This CED support will enable the SME to improve its productivity and production capacity.

For over 30 years, the team at Unik Parquet (9321691 Canada Inc.) has been specializing in finishes for oiled engineered flooring. It imports flooring and then finishes the product (sanding, colouring, oiling). Most of its clients consist of architects, building contractors and interior designers seeking quality, high-end, tailored products. Through CED's support, the business will be able to expand by acquiring and installing production equipment in order to add a new production line and thereby automate the flooring finishing process.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on these organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in building a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

"Today marks a new step in Unik Parquet's development. With CED's contribution, this La Patrie business is acquiring new more powerful equipment that will enable it to increase its capacity to produce wood flooring. The manufacturing sector is a pillar of our economy, which is why the Government of Canada is committed to investing in our SMEs."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead

"SMEs are at the heart of community development. We are helping them to invest in equipment and devices that will improve their performance, and so I am delighted with our government's support for Unik Parquet's project. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs. By helping them equip themselves with what they need, together we are building a stronger, more resilient, more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"With the funding we have received, Unik Parquet is taking the next step. Innovation, performance and know-how are core to our evolution, to better meet the needs of today and tomorrow."

Julie Gosselin, Vice-President, Unik Parquet

Funding has been provided under CED's Regional Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

