OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Earthquakes are among the world's most powerful and destructive natural disasters. When an earthquake hits, a few seconds of warning can allow people to take immediate actions to protect themselves, possibly making the difference between life and death.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; the Honourable Jill Dunlop, Ontario's Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response; and Ian Lafrenière, Quebec's Minister of Public Security, announced that the Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) system is operational and supporting earthquake preparedness efforts in Quebec and eastern Ontario.

The EEW system detects earthquakes using a network of over 200 sensors established in Quebec and Ontario. If a potentially harmful earthquake is detected, an alert will automatically be issued through the National Public Alerting System for distribution by broadcasters and wireless carriers to people in the affected area, seconds to tens of seconds before strong shaking arrives. These critical seconds of warning will give people in Quebec and eastern Ontario the opportunity to protect themselves and "Drop, Cover and Hold On."

Natural Resources Canada is also working to deliver detailed EEW messages to critical infrastructure operators. These warnings allow operators in Ontario and Quebec to initiate protective measures automatically -- such as stopping trains, restricting traffic on bridges and tunnels, opening doors and sounding alarms -- before strong shaking occurs.

With the EEW system now operating in western British Columbia, eastern Ontario and Quebec, more than 10 million people in the most earthquake-prone regions of the country will be able to receive earthquake alerts.

Ensuring the safety and security of Canadians is a top priority, which is why the Government of Canada is working closely with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to strengthen mitigation, preparedness and response efforts to natural disasters.

"Supporting the safety of Canadians is a top priority for our government. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and scientific advancements, the EEW system is providing residents of Quebec and eastern Ontario with the critical seconds they need to take protective action during an earthquake. This system is a significant step forward in building a safer, more resilient Canada."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Earthquakes strike without warning. This new system will give people in Quebec and Ontario the critical seconds needed to protect themselves. Through the EEW system and alerts delivered via the National Public Alerting System, we are providing timely, life-saving information when it matters most. This is an important step in strengthening Canada's readiness for emergencies. By working closely with provincial partners and harnessing innovative technology, we are helping communities stay safe and reducing the risks posed by natural disasters."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Ontario is committed to being ready for any emergency, including earthquakes. The EEW system uses advanced tools and proven science to help protect lives and build a more resilient province and country. We are harnessing the latest innovations to keep our communities safe, practised and prepared."

The Honourable Jill Dunlop

Ontario Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response

"Seismic risks are very real in Quebec, and the early earthquake warning system provides us with a valuable tool for enhancing public safety in the event of an earthquake. The Government of Quebec is pleased to have collaborated in the deployment of this system, which will help to better warn people of an imminent tremor so that they can protect themselves adequately."

Ian Lafrenière

Quebec Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit, and Minister Responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region

The timing of when an alert is received depends on several factors, including the distance from the earthquake and the method of receipt. Sites very close to an earthquake's epicentre may be in the events "late alert zone," where alerts may arrive after the shaking starts because the potentially damaging seismic waves arrive at the same time as, or even before, the alert message can be sent by the system and received by the public. Some people may feel an earthquake but not receive an alert because they are outside the designated warning zone, where strong and harmful shaking is predicted -- in other words, because the shaking is too weak to trigger an alert.

The EEW system became operational in western British Columbia in May 2024.

The EEW system is part of a series of federal investments to strengthen the safety, security and resilience of Canada's emergency readiness infrastructure and to meet shared priorities under the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada (EMS). This strategy was developed in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments and in consultation with diverse stakeholders and Indigenous organizations.

Natural Resources Canada is the authoritative source for earthquake information in Canada.

Since 2019, Quebec has been collaborating on various aspects related to the implementation of the ASP system.

To find additional information on the types of alerts that can be issued, your wireless device compatibility, what to do if an alert occurs and links to provincial and territorial alerting programs, consult the National Public Alerting System webpage.

